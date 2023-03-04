Home Entertainment Lee Min Ho broke the law? !Experts slapped the company with hundreds of millions of tax claims for clarifications_Investigation_Tax Evasion_Tax
Lee Min Ho broke the law? !Experts slapped the company with hundreds of millions of tax claims to clarify

The Korean entertainment industry recently announced that many popular movie stars are suspected of tax evasion. The investigation list includes 84 people. Lee Byung Hun, Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Tae Hee, and even Korean drama actor Lee Min Ho are also sought after by hundreds of millions of lottery winners. Although the brokerage firm denies that this is tax evasion, tax experts say that the actions of government agencies are often accompanied by the illegal tax behavior of the accused.

According to South Korea’s “Asia Economics” report, in September 2020, the MYM Entertainment company founded by Lee Min Ho and his sister was subject to a “special tax investigation”. The tax amount amounted to hundreds of millions and was taken away by the two. In this regard, MYM Entertainment explained that it is not tax evasion, and tax evasion is related to the compensation of artists’ rights and interests. The emphasis is on accounting errors. However, tax experts directly stated that they will use the “special tax investigation” to refund taxes, and often have to illegally refund taxes due to tax evasion.

In fact, the so-called “special tax investigation” conducted by South Korea’s tax authorities is not a formal tax inspection, but when an individual or legal person is found not to pay taxes, it will open a case for investigation. Provided by the Korean Tax Office. South Korea’s showbiz has been in turmoil lately. The National Tax Service recently investigated 84 people suspected of tax evasion, including athletes, YouTubers, webcomic writers and entertainers. To the surprise of Hanwang.com, Li Bingxian is also on the list. He is suspected of selling 100.1 billion real estate for tax evasion and tax evasion, and was recently asked to pay taxes.

In addition to Li Bingxian being investigated, another actor Kwon Sang-woo is also suspected of tax evasion. According to reports, he purchased 5 well-known supercars through a legal company to avoid taxation, but he denied it through the company, and said that the IRS required him to participate in the quarter-profit and loss settlement period. When he knew there was a discrepancy in the amount, he had already paid. According to reports, he received an additional 1 billion won as his next expenses. “Natural Beauty” Kim Tae-hee was also suspected of tax evasion, but the company quickly responded that the problem was caused by the delay in paying the advertising approval fee, and the due tax had already been paid.

