Yoichi Takahashi, the famous Japanese cartoonist and author of “Captain Tsubasa”, has announced that the iconic comic will be officially completed in April this year. The announcement comes after decades of influencing the development of football in Japan and inspiring countless superstars.

In 1981, Takahashi began serializing “Captain Tsubasa” in “Weekly Shōnen Jump”. At that time, Japanese football was struggling to gain attention and was at a low point in its international rankings. However, the release of “Captain Tsubasa” changed everything. The comic inspired countless children to join football clubs at school and led to the increasing popularity of Japanese campus football. This ultimately led to a significant growth in Japan’s football population.

The impact of “Captain Tsubasa” wasn’t limited to Japan. The comic also made many people around the world fall in love with football. It profoundly influenced readers born in the 70s, 80s, and 90s and inspired generations of Japanese players. Additionally, world football superstars such as Nesta, Aguero, Torres, and Mbappe have also cited “Captain Tsubasa” as a source of inspiration.

Yoichi Takahashi explained his decision to conclude the series, stating, “In recent years, I have been thinking about how far the future stories can be depicted. In the end, I felt that instead of continuing to draw to the limit of my physical strength, it would be better to finish the story of ‘Captain Tsubasa’ directly. Now, I already have the rough ending of ‘Captain’ in my mind.”

The announcement of the completion of “Captain Tsubasa” marks the end of an era for football fans and comic enthusiasts alike. The impact of Takahashi’s work will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come.