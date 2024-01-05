After China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines’ flights have changed, and even if you buy expensive tickets, you can get free refunds

China Eastern Airlines Adjusts Rules for Ticket Refunds and Changes

On January 5, China Eastern Airlines announced the “Adjustment of Rules for Refunds and Changes of China Eastern Airlines Passenger Tickets,” following in the footsteps of China Southern Airlines. The new regulations will come into effect at 0:00 on January 10.

The updated rules include changes to fee standards for ticket cancellations and adjustments, as well as a broader scope of applicable scenarios. This development comes just one day after China Southern Airlines released their own new rules for ticket refunds and changes.

According to industry insiders, the release of China Eastern Airlines’ new regulations was not prompted by China Southern Airlines’ actions, but was originally planned for release. Additionally, these changes are not isolated to just these two airlines, with more carriers expected to announce adjustments in the future.

Comparing the new regulations of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, it is noted that both have significantly reduced the proportion of ticket refund, change, and handling fees. They have also expanded the scope of free ticket refunds and changes, now including scenarios such as aircraft model changes and relaxed cancellation and change rules for sick passengers, regardless of the ticket price.

These changes are based on guidance and recommendations from the Civil Aviation Administration, indicating that the airline’s decisions are not made in isolation.

As the industry continues to evolve, it is likely that more airlines will follow suit in updating their policies to better accommodate their passengers.