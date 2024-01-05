Interview with the Curator of the Qin and Han Dynasty Museum of Shaanxi History Museum: “New” collections will be exhibited one after another – China News Network Video

Interview with the Curator of the Qin and Han Dynasty Museum of Shaanxi History Museum: “New” collections will be exhibited one after another

Release time: 20:47, January 5, 2024 Source: China News Network

Recently, the Qin and Han Pavilion of the Shaanxi History Museum was opened to the public on a trial basis. The museum is located in Qinhan New Town, Xixian New District, Shaanxi Province, adjacent to the Qinxianyang City National Heritage Park. It is a modern museum with a strong traditional style that integrates cultural relic protection, display and exhibition, academic research and other functions.

The basic display of the Qin and Han Pavilion of the Shaanxi History Museum “The World is Unified – Qin and Han Civilization Theme Exhibition” is on display. The basic display is divided into upper and lower floors with a total area of ​​3,530 square meters, an exhibition line of 1,194 meters, and a total of 732 pieces (groups) of cultural relics on display. The display content takes the creation of the new system as the core, expounds the various achievements and roles of the Qin and Han civilizations in the development of Chinese civilization from the aspects of political system, economic development, ideological foundation, etc., and fully demonstrates the extent and height of its development to the audience.

It is reported that the Qin and Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum is open to all the public free of charge. With basic exhibitions as the core, temporary exhibitions of different types and themes and a variety of special educational activities will be planned from time to time to demonstrate the cultural power of the museum.

In an interview with the curator, he stated, “New collections will be exhibited one after another, presenting a wide range of treasures from the Qin and Han dynasties. We are excited to share these historical artifacts with the public and provide a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage of Shaanxi.”

The museum offers a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the history and culture of the Qin and Han dynasties, providing educational and enriching experiences for people of all ages.

Reporter Mei Yilong and Zhang Yuan reported from Xi’an

Editor in charge: [Luo Pan]

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

Share this: Facebook

X

