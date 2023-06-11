Government will present campaign for the prevention and control of childhood obesity

With the aim of promoting healthy eating in infants, in addition to promoting physical activity and reducing the time spent accessing screens, such as cell phones or tablets, the National Government will present this Tuesday the campaign for the prevention and control of childhood obesity 2023 .

In Paraguay excess weight, in both sexes, exceeds 50% and obesity 20% of the adult population, and likewise, both overweight and obesity have increased in childhood and adolescence, with a prevalence current 34.5%.

What is worrying about these figures is that the tendency of the % of overweight and obesity in the age group from 5 to 9 years continues to increase and is higher in relation to the other age groups of children and adolescents in recent years. On the other hand, some 2,600 deaths a year are related to obesity in the country, says the health portfolio.

The increase in the prevalence of overweight and obesity in all stages of the life cycle constitutes a risk factor for the development of non-communicable chronic diseases and threatens the life expectancy of the population, for which reason the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, ordered the approval of the “National Strategy for the Prevention and Control of Obesity 2015-2025”, through Resolution No. 887/15, declared of institutional interest.

Overweight and obesity are associated with high consumption of ultra-processed products with low nutritional value and high sugar, sodium and fat content, accompanied by little or no physical activity. This lifestyle can lead to the development of various pathologies such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, among others.

For this reason, the general objective of this campaign that bears the motto: “Encourages healthy habits. I prevented obesity”, is to raise awareness among the population about the problem of child and adolescent obesity in Paraguay, promoting the practice of healthy habits.

Related topics:

Healthy nutrition.

Promotion of physical activity (reduction of sedentary lifestyle).

Decreased screen time.

Thus, it seeks to make visible the daily moments to which children and adolescents are exposed in their environment related to factors that contribute to obesity, promote the acquisition of healthy eating habits and stimulate the practice of physical activity, to prevent obesity. occurrence of overweight and obesity.

This is a governmental articulation between the Presidency of the Republic – Office of the First Lady, Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, Ministry of Education and Sciences, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Ministry of Children and Adolescents, Secretary National Sports, National Secretary of Youth, with the adherence of all State Offices.