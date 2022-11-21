Panthère de Cartier handbags

It’s not just a bag, it’s an attitude. Define a style statement with a three-dimensional shape, light and easy to carry, highlighting the urban style. The Panthère de Cartier series of handbags combine leather materials with the brand’s iconic cheetah pattern, blending leather goods and jewelry craftsmanship, and interpreting the contrasting beauty around the cheetah.

–

seamlesscurve shape

The sensual, rounded silhouette lends the bag a voluptuous shape, reminiscent of the athletic figure of a cheetah. Edges are restrained, seams are invisible: everything is carefully thought out to complement the smooth, soft curves.

–

–

Leopard title ring buckle

The buckle adopts the shape of a leopard head ring, exuding an unruly temperament. The eye-catching design interprets Cartier’s iconic cheetah image in a novel way. The gold-plated or palladium-finish buckle is made of multi-faceted metal material, and the minimal structure is outlined by geometric lines, which sets the tone of the handbag style and highlights the unique elegance.

The leopard head is jointly created by the designer and the engraver who followed the high-end jewelry craftsmanship, showing the recognizable Cartier style at a glance. Its structure is very ingenious. The leather craftsman decorated eleven leather inserts on the smooth part of the buckle, giving the leopard head a sense of three-dimensionality and perspective.

The support inside the bag body outlines the shape of a leopard head in a non-realistic style, which subtly echoes the buckle of the bag. Pulling down on the flap opens the clasp to reveal the interior and the signature hidden compartment with vanity mirror.

Precious and charmingchain shoulder strap

The chain shoulder strap continues the aesthetics from jewelry. The links are faceted like precious stones. It’s lightweight and adjustable in length, so it can be worn cross-body or over the shoulder.

The gold-plated or palladium-finish chain is equipped with leather shoulder pads, and its rich texture echoes the bag’s round and sensual plastic surface configuration, making it more comfortable to wear.

Every detail has been meticulously crafted, down to the clink of the links as they collide.

–

–

Grained Leather & Vibrant Colors

The Panthère de Cartier handbags are made of grained leather, based on high-quality leather carefully selected by designer Marlin Yuson.

Available in small and mini sizes, the bag is available in striking colours, including black, navy blue, red, light yellow, cream, sage yellow and oil blue.

–

“The wild flavor and precious texture collide wonderfully on the jewelry buckle. It is a masterpiece of jewelry craftsmanship and leather craftsmanship. Through the continuous communication between craftsmen, Cartier’s leather goods design is promoted to a higher level. Delicate and bold temperament, It is an endless extension of femininity.”

Marlin Yuson, Creative Director of Cartier Leather Goods

–

charming felinewith Cartier handbags

The cheetah is the iconic animal image of Cartier jewelry and watchmaking creations, as well as the protagonist of leather goods creations. In 1914, the cheetah was the first to appear on a Cartier ladies watch in the form of leopard spots paved with gemstones, and then gradually appeared in leather goods, showing an elegant style.

Cheetah motifs, figurative or abstract, require careful jewelery honing and are combined with precious stones such as diamonds, onyx and sapphires.

In 1925, a clutch with a buckle decorated with leopard spots. On another lamé bag from 1960, a sapphire and diamond leopard head adorns each end of the gold and platinum closure mechanism. In 1961, Barbara Hutton ordered a handbag from Cartier creative director Jeanne Toussaint as a gift to Princess Nina Mdivani, decorated with Three-dimensional tiger buckle closure and diamond-encrusted letter “N”, the initials of Princess Nina. This dazzling and elegant piece is a testament to Cartier’s long-standing love for felines.

Bag, Cartier Paris, special order, 1961. Yellow gold, black enamel tiger (buckle) and marquise emerald (tiger eye), round brilliant-cut diamonds, hearts and arrows, black satin. Letter “N” and crown on wings. Black satin lining, six pockets, a vanity mirror and a black satin cardholder. Barbara Houghton made to order.

Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection Cartier

–

Panthère de Cartier chain handbag

(China listing style)

–

Panthère de Cartier series

China Special

Mini Chain Bag

Black grained leather, gold finish

–

Panthère de Cartier series

China Special

Mini Chain Bag

Cream grained leather, palladium finish

–

Panthère de Cartier series

China Special

Mini Chain Bag

Red grained leather, gold finish

–

Panthère de Cartier series

Mini Chain Bag

Oil-blue grained leather, gold finish

–

Panthère de Cartier series

Mini Chain Bag

Navy grained leather, palladium finish

Panthère de Cartier series

Mini Chain Bag

Beige grained leather, palladium finish