Author: Chen Cheng

Pu Cunxin is a name that no one knows or knows about in the Chinese literary and art circles, and is also an old drama character in the minds of Chinese audiences. Speaking of Pu Cunxin, people will think of “Thunderstorm”, “Tea House”, “Hamlet”, and many of his plays, movies and TV series.

Why is Pu Cunxin known and loved by people? Because in his heart, the drama is bigger than the sky! Looking back on his theatrical career, he has performed a “Li Bai” for 30 years, and “Tea House” for 22 years… For ordinary people, repeating one thing for 30 years requires great patience and willpower; Speaking, he only pondered one point in his heart – how to give the works novelty, quality and the connotation of the times, so as to get the approval and praise of the audience.

That’s why he is so respected by audiences. Looking at the current literary and art market, although a large number of literary and artistic works have emerged, there are not many good plays that have been recognized by the audience. This is because some literature and art practitioners only focus on the pursuit of traffic, ignoring the original intention and responsibility of literature and art workers. And Pu Cunxin, who has been active on the stage for decades, has a ruler in his heart, keeps improving, constantly challenges himself for his beloved drama career, climbs the ranks, and presents fine art to the audience. This is the real literary and artistic worker, People’s Artists!

The prosperity and development of Chinese literature and art requires more Pu Cunxin. The majority of literary and art workers should take the audience’s evaluation as a yardstick, make continuous efforts for the expectation and praise of the audience, and truly understand and practice drama in artistic practice.

