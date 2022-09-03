Once at a certain age, various ailments must be taken into account. For men we are talking about the prostate and for women certainly menopause becomes a problem. Pain and problems can also be partially resolved with nutrition. There are some seeds, at least 4 types of seeds, capable of helping you during this time!

4 types of seeds that help against prostate and menopause

Pumpkin seeds

They are one of the best food sources of zinc. Men lose zinc with every seminal release, so they may report a deficiency. Lack of this mineral often causes inflammation and enlargement of the prostate. Some studies show that taking 100 mg of zinc per day significantly reduces the risk of getting prostatitis.

Dried fruit

A small handful of nuts is one they are a great snack because they are rich in vitamin E, which helps to keep healthy cell membranes and the selenium increases testosterone levels, improves sperm quality and motility and strengthens the immune system against infections. A five-year study found that daily selenium intake reduced the risk of prostate cancer by 63%, colon cancer by 58%. Therefore nuts are important to prevent.

soy

Among the 4 types of seeds, soy itself or foods rich in soy, such as tofu, tempeh, soy milk and edamame beans are diet foods widely used in vegan diets. Soy is a unique source of genistein and daidzein isoflavones, which act like the hormone estrogen and are capable of reducing prostate problems.

Population studies have also shown a link between high soy intake and low incidence of prostate cancer. However, there are pros and cons of consuming large amounts of soy. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, soy can cause fluctuations in hormone levels, so it’s best to consume it moderately.

Flax seed

Excellent and rich in lignans that help fight cholesterol, they are precious in menopause because they are also excellent metabolism activators.