Home Entertainment L’Erbolario accelerates its expansion abroad
Entertainment

L’Erbolario accelerates its expansion abroad

by admin
L’Erbolario accelerates its expansion abroad

L’Erbolario’s expansion plan abroad continues. In fact, the Lodi-based cosmetics company opens two stores in Poland: in Warsaw, inside the gallery
Fabryka Norblina shopping center and in Gdansk in the Forum Shopping Center. As a result, the franchise brand stores in Europe rise to 13.

The Fabryka Norblina shopping gallery in Warsaw – where the L’Erbolario store covers an area of ​​65 square meters – is a multi-experiential space dedicated to art, food and sustainability. The Forum Shopping Center in Gdansk located a few steps from the historic city center, on the other hand, has an assortment of almost 200 shops, restaurants and cafes, with a number of about 10 million visitors a year: it can be considered a real attraction of the Baltic city. The store has an extension of 44 square meters.

The two openings in Poland, which increase the franchise company’s stores in Europe to 13, are part of an ever-expanding international retail plan: “Our efforts, at this moment, are to consolidate and strengthen the development of the brand in the markets in which we are currently distributed – declares Andrea Prange CEO L’Erbolario Franchising -. And Poland is one of them: a solid market that appreciates our 100% made in Italy cosmetics. We have further openings in the pipeline to make our presence on this market ever stronger and more widespread ».

See also  James Joyce: on the centenary of Ulysses, his grandson donates a large collection of autographs to the university

You may also like

The famous sci-fi film “Planet of the Apes”...

Storage mini-games are in vogue, Haibi game new...

Zeng Peici diagnosed with the new crown album...

“Youth Pie 2” ends perfectly with Guo Junchen’s...

MAISON KITSUNÉ limited-time pop-up store landed in Shanghai...

Essentials: Taro Ray, Co-founder, AFFXWRKS

A variety of reasons for the suspension of...

[Korean Entertainment Highlights]”Asda breaking latest news” starring in...

Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi CP fans went...

Vans Reunites with Wacko Maria for Collaborative Collection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy