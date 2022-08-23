Listen to the audio version of the article

L’Erbolario’s expansion plan abroad continues. In fact, the Lodi-based cosmetics company opens two stores in Poland: in Warsaw, inside the gallery

Fabryka Norblina shopping center and in Gdansk in the Forum Shopping Center. As a result, the franchise brand stores in Europe rise to 13.

The Fabryka Norblina shopping gallery in Warsaw – where the L’Erbolario store covers an area of ​​65 square meters – is a multi-experiential space dedicated to art, food and sustainability. The Forum Shopping Center in Gdansk located a few steps from the historic city center, on the other hand, has an assortment of almost 200 shops, restaurants and cafes, with a number of about 10 million visitors a year: it can be considered a real attraction of the Baltic city. The store has an extension of 44 square meters.

The two openings in Poland, which increase the franchise company’s stores in Europe to 13, are part of an ever-expanding international retail plan: “Our efforts, at this moment, are to consolidate and strengthen the development of the brand in the markets in which we are currently distributed – declares Andrea Prange CEO L’Erbolario Franchising -. And Poland is one of them: a solid market that appreciates our 100% made in Italy cosmetics. We have further openings in the pipeline to make our presence on this market ever stronger and more widespread ».