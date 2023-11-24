L’Erbolario is the Best Restaurant 2024 according to Altroconsumo

Listen to the audio version of the article

L’Erbolario is the Best Store 2024 according to the fourth edition of the survey promoted by Largo Consumo and carried out by Ipsos on 124 stores with 6,000 interviews, supported by the retail community and supported by trade associations, which offers a measure of the quality of the experience perceived by customers, from the offer at the point of sale to the service up to sales staff and customer experience.

The overall prize went to L’Erbolario, a cosmetics company from Lodi, which also won the prize in the Herbalists category and the special one for Best non-food customer relationship; while the Marionnaud perfumery chain won in the Beauty category and Tigotà for Drugstores.

«Receiving these two awards is confirmation for us that for consumers L’Erbolario is synonymous with an excellent shopping experience in many aspects, from the quality of the product to the courtesy and preparation of our purchasing consultants – comments Franco Bergamaschi , founder of the brand –. The recognition as Best Non-Food Customer Relationship also confirms how our mantra, “the customer comes first” is always successful.”

The special recognition of Best omnichannel retailer went to Douglas, the perfumery chain present in 19 countries with a network of 1,800 stores. «This recognition is a confirmation for us that we are following the right path regarding multichannel strategies – explains Fabio Pampani, president and CEO of the Southern Europe region (Italy, Spain and Portugal) of Douglas -. The years that have just passed have allowed us to get to know our customers more deeply, their purchasing habits, needs and trends. By listening in depth to these aspects and proposing service solutions that are as flexible as possible and applicable across multiple channels, we are experiencing great appreciation. In our sector, establishing ever closer relationships with customers by providing consultancy, interaction, listening, services, maximum flexibility in payments, allows us to become an important point of reference in the purchasing of those who choose the best for themselves. We employ important resources for this purpose which range from training at all levels to digital solutions.”