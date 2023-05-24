Let poetry and distant places ignite your youthful memories, let dreams change, let love continue, the movie “The Background of Life” is scheduled to be released nationwide on June 1-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Let poetry and distance ignite your youthful memories, let dreams change, let love continue, the movie “The Background of Life” is scheduled to be released nationwide on June 1

Written and directed by Shang Xiaoyan, starring Li Zehua, Zhang Wenqi, Pan Zijian, Shi Hanwen and other actors co-starred in the movie “The Undertones of Life” which will be released nationwide on June 1. The narrative style of the film is simple, sincere, and tear-jerking. What is even more commendable is that the movie “Background Color of Life” was invited to participate in the 21st Children’s Film Week in Chengdu in 2023 and the Excellent National Film Exhibition of the Beijing International Film Festival in 2023. Many remarkable achievements have been highly praised by international film expert judges. What should the background color of life be? The film tells the story of Shangyu, a female college student in the 1980s, responding to the call of the country, following in the footsteps of her lover Li Hong, and came to Moon Bay Middle School to become a rural female teacher. The film is adapted from the novel “Purple Butterfly” by the Yi female writer Bai Juqiunu (Shang Xiaoyan). The film draws materials from a film perspective based on strong humanistic care. The play has a strong atmosphere of life, and the characters are full and profound. The true and sincere story soul triggers strong emotional outbursts and ideological resonance. The poetic and picturesque beauty and the weeping musical notes sublimated and blossomed the artistry of the film “The Undertones of Life” Director Shang Xiaoyan showed the world the beautiful scenery of Daliang Mountain and the majestic landscape of mountains and rivers with film language; especially the use of film music has both unique national music elements and pop music highlights, and the story is unfolded in a relaxed manner. Pushing to the climax, the audience’s emotions have also been greatly infected, allowing the audience to feel the director’s affectionate narration of his hometown and hometown while watching the movie. See also Todd Snyder x New Balance 237 "City Gym" Latest Collaboration Shoes Released The movie “The Background Color of Life” was produced by Xichang Purple Butterfly Culture Media Co., Ltd., distributed by Sichuan Wolf Film Co., Ltd., distributed by Beijing Xinyi Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and produced by Sichuan Xichang City Film and Television Artists Association, Sichuan Purple Jointly issued by Wind Film Industry Co., Ltd., Xichang Kunpeng Education and Training School, and Support Film Industry (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., produced by Shang Xiaoyan, general consultants Ma Da, Shama Shajun, chief planners Rao Shuguang, Dr. Wu Xia, Zhang Jianhua , Wu Zheng, Geralati, chief producer Chang Zhaojin, producer Gu Yang, co-producers Xiao Lei, Liang Liwen, Lu Wei, Li Hongbo, director Shang Xiaoyan, screenwriter Shang Xiaoyan, director Jing Jun , Zhang Xianda, Music Director Shamaraqie, Producers Du Li, Gong Xiaodong, Yang Jie, Lan Jisen, Chang Zhaojin, Sun Xiaojie, Hu Yang, Chief Publisher Zang Dong. This is “Hello, Li Huanying” in 2023, and this is another “Into the Dust” that you can look forward to; but none of this matters, what matters is that the story behind this movie will subvert everything we know about movies Cognition has become another miracle in the history of Chinese and foreign films. The movie “Background Color of Life” will be released simultaneously in theaters across the country on June 1, so stay tuned. This summer is more beautiful because of you, because of me, and because of “The Background Color of Life”!

