Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee’s Adorable Connection: Sharing a Kitten and Mutual admiration

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee’s Sweet Interaction: Is a Collaboration in the Works?

In a recent social media post, popular Korean actress Song Hye Kyo shared a video of an adorable kitten and couldn’t help but express her fondness for it. The surprising twist came when she mentioned that the video was shot at Han So Hee’s home, and that the kitten in the video was actually Han So Hee’s pet. Fans were delighted to see this unexpected connection between the two actresses.

It was revealed that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee had been planning to work together on the drama series “The Price of Confession,” but unfortunately, their collaboration did not materialize. Speaking about Han So Hee, Song Hye Kyo shared, “She seems to be a very cute friend. It would be great if we could film together.” She expressed her regret over the missed opportunity and mentioned that she and the director of the series, Shim Nayeon, also felt sorry about the situation. However, Song Hye Kyo remains hopeful that they will have a chance to work together in the future.

Interestingly, Han So Hee has also publicly shown her admiration for Song Hye Kyo. She confessed to browsing through Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram content from half a year ago in the middle of the night and even boldly declared, “Now you are mine.” This sweet exchange between the two actresses has fans speculating about the possibility of a collaboration in the future.

The news of their potential partnership has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the two talented actresses come together on screen. Song Hye Kyo acknowledged the increasing number of works telling female-centered stories in recent times, suggesting that there may be ample opportunities for them to collaborate. This prospect has left fans intrigued and curious about what kind of project would best showcase their talents in this era.

Although there are no concrete plans for a joint project at the moment, their fans remain hopeful that the stars will reunite on screen someday. The adorable kitten video and their mutual admiration for each other have further fueled the anticipation for a potential collaboration.

Source: Minnan.com, Sohu Entertainment, etc.

