Original title: Li Duohai went to China to bring goods to make money on live broadcast. She was accused of changing her head, and my girl Zhou Youlin was no longer at her peak.

In recent years, due to the epidemic situation and the rectification of the entertainment industry environment, it is no longer as easy for celebrities to make money as before, and the remuneration for filming has become much normal as a whole. Therefore, in order to maintain their own income, celebrities have turned to the goods-carrying industry one after another. In addition to domestic artists getting a piece of the pie, overseas stars also joined in. A few days ago, Korean actress Lee Dahae also officially started her own way of bringing goods, and began to bring goods on Chinese video platforms.

Li Dahai didn’t have much publicity for this time, so when netizens saw her live broadcast, they questioned whether it was really her, because Li Dahai didn’t look like Li Dahai under the lens of beauty and filters during the live broadcast. It’s what everyone thinks it looks like. In addition to the reason for beauty, Li Dahai has also been very different from the previous appearance due to fine-tuning over the years, and the overall feeling is stiff, but there are still many netizens who say they prefer the look of the meat toot before.

Compared with other Korean stars, Li Dahai is very good in Chinese and can speak Chinese fluently, which is why she was invited to China to bring goods. In fact, Li Dahai also starred in the TV series “Miss Monte Cristo” last year, but it did not cause splashes. There are also more and more new actresses in South Korea now, so it is not so easy for Li Dahai to start filming again, and it is understandable to switch to live broadcast to bring goods.

When Li Dahai starred in the TV series “My Girl”, it was really the peak period. The “Zhou Youlin” played in the play was cute and playful, and was the dream lover in the minds of thousands of audiences at that time. In “My Girl”, Lee Da Hae and Lee Dong Wook are also very likeable friends.

In addition to “My Girl”, Li Dahai also starred in TV series such as “Miss Hello” and “Thumo”. He also appeared in “Love’s Honey Fang” in China, and also won many awards for his natural acting skills. However, it is a pity that with the increase of age and the problem of opportunity, I have not appeared in some better works.

In terms of love life, Lee Dahae has a boyfriend, Seven, who has been in love for seven years, and the other is a singer. Although the two are very low-key in private, their relationship has been very good over the years.