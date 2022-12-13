Behind a successful man, there is always a woman who silently supports him!

The Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” gathers a lot of good actors, including “Korean God” Song Joong-ki, “Baeksang Best Actor” Lee Sung-min and “Temperament Actress” Shin Hyun-bin. The episode aired last night broke through 20% for the first time The ratings (21.137%) are catching up with the ratings records of “Sky Castle” and “The World of the Married”! “Chen Yangzhe”, the domineering chairman of Shun Yang Group played by Li Xingmin, is the soul of the play. He secretly confronts the grandson Chen Daojun played by Song Zhongji. Drama fans were amazed.



Li Xingmin can be said to be a “screen-dominating” actor, that is to say, he can be seen in any drama series or movie. After his debut for nearly 40 years, he also experienced a period of 20 years of obscurity, and once relied on his wife keep.

Li Xingmin, who debuted as a drama actor, said in an interview in his early years that he met his wife who was a choreographer in a theater troupe. He also revealed that because he had no money at the time, he often settled for three meals in the theater. If he wanted to “eat better”, he had to ask A friend borrowed money and described himself as a “beggar”. Fortunately, the woman did not dislike it. However, Li Xingmin knew that he was in financial difficulties, so he asked the other party not to marry within three years, but the two finally decided to get married after dating for a year .

Li Xingmin confessed that he had no plans to have children after marriage because he had to support his family, but his wife’s unexpected pregnancy during the honeymoon made him panic. The fear I felt for the first time.” After his daughter was born, he decided to go to Seoul alone to develop, and at the same time his wife worked hard together, taking care of the young daughter and providing her husband with living expenses. Lee Sung-min recalled the episodes of living alone in Seoul, because at that time he relied on the cup noodles sent by the troupe to satisfy his hunger every day.

Until 2004, Li Xingmin began to move to the TV industry. With his solid acting skills, he was widely recognized by the audience, and his life gradually improved. Later, he also took his family to live in Seoul. It must be mentioned that his masterpiece must be the starring role in “Unborn” in 2014. His role as Section Chief Wu in the play impressed the audience deeply. However, Li Xingmin was once worried about his acting skills. I will not choose to be an actor, but want to do a very simple job. Fortunately, Li Xingmin continued to persevere on the road of acting, so that more audiences could recognize him. Even Sister Do (Carol Cheng) praised his charming charm!

Adapted from an online novel of the same name, Viu Original’s original fantasy Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” is set in the 1980s and tells the story of Yoon Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), who was born in a poor family and loyal to the Sun Yang Group. Chief Chen Yangzhe (played by Li Xingmin) managed secret assets, but was falsely accused of misappropriating funds and was killed. Later, he was reborn as Chen Daojun, the youngest son of the Shunyang family, and started a second life from then on! In order to engulf the entire chaebol family, he gradually grows up and launches a series of revenge actions, vowing to set off a bloody storm in the upper class! Hong Kong viewers can keep up with the latest progress of the series for free through the “Huang Viu Drama Platform” every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



