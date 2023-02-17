13
- Li Xiuman did not respond to D Agency’s revelation that SM Entertainment denied the company’s tax evasion|Li Xiuman|SM Entertainment|D Agency_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Mobile Sina.com
- “Repaying grievances with virtue”?Lee Soo Man indirectly responds to SM CEO Lee Sung Soo’s series of revelations: he will not pursue legal responsibility in consideration of his “dead wife and nephew” KSD Korean Star Network
- D Agency revealed that Li Xiuman embezzled 744.3 billion won or about 4 billion yuan. jqknews Minnan Net
- D agency revealed that Li Xiuman was suspected of occupational embezzlement and involved a sum of up to 4 billion yuan|Li Xiuman|Employment embezzlement|D agency_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Mobile Sina.com
- Li Xiuman was revealed by his nephew to evade tens of billions in taxes and intend to establish a legal marijuana casino! The postponement of aespa’s comeback is also because of him: “The members cried when they saw the lyrics” KSD Korean Star Network
- View full coverage on Google News
See also HYBE said it will respect the independence of SM Entertainment and not participate in artists and production|HYBE|SM Entertainment|Production_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com- Sina