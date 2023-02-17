wd

Many people will take a lot of photos, videos, etc. when traveling to record precious memories. How to store them at home is another problem. If you don’t want to delete any part, you can also buy a WD The Elements Desktop series desktop hard drive has a large storage space up to 20TB, which is very suitable as a backup tool, and there is no need to make a trade-off from now on.

Now on Amazon, WD Elements Desktop with multiple capacities is on sale. Among them, the 6, 8, 14 and 16TB versions have the largest reductions. 6TB is reduced from the original price of US$190 to US$117; 8TB is reduced from the original price of US$200 to US$150. ; 14TB is reduced from the original price of US$380 to US$250; and 16TB is greatly reduced from the original price of US$450 to US$278.

