I mandarins they are small soft-skinned fruits that are very tasty, healthy and rich in infinite beneficial properties for the body, including the contribution of vitamin C, essential for the best functioning of the immune system, especially in winter.

But is it true that they shouldn’t be eaten after dinner?

Tangerines are typical fruits of the winter season and arrive on our tables together with the cold. Among all citrus fruits, they are the richest in sugars and consequently, the most caloric. Tangerines are rich in antioxidantsor of important substances that counteract premature cellular aging and the harmful action of free radicals.

They are particularly rich in important vitamins such as A, B and C, folic acid and mineral salts such as magnesium, calcium, potassium and iron but they are also rewhat about fibreso they are more digestible and help the regular functioning of the intestine.

Going to the center of the article let’s say that eating i tangerines in the evening it doesn’t hurt and anyone who thinks and claims the opposite is only because they confuse them with oranges, the consumption of which is in fact indicated in the morning on an empty stomach and not after the main meals. Eating oranges can even be harmful if done after dinner as it makes digestion difficult causing the body tostomach acid.

In favor of tangerines we can say that they contain bromine, a substance that favors the relaxation of the organism and the induction of sleep, for which they reveal themselves to be an ideal fruit to conclude the dinner, unlike the orange. The mandarin therefore it has the action of a natural sedative and it is perfect to use it to make a juice to drink before going to bed, ensuring that this will promote a state of total relaxation of the body.

However, one thing to point out is that tangerines are more caloric: in fact we have 53 Kcal per 100 grams of tangerines; in addition they also have a greater quantity of sugars and a higher percentage of fiber.