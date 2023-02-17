At this time the final of the Super League is being played in Colombia. Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira are measured in what will be the definition of the best Colombian team of 2022. This title is played in two games that will crown one of the two. In the first, the green team took the lead with a 1-0 away win against Pereira.

However, at this time, after the first half in the second and final match of the Super League, Deportivo Pereira is ahead on the scoreboard with 2 goals to 0, leaving the overall score at 2-1 in favor of the ‘big man from Matecaña’.

The memes and video-memes did not wait and soon flooded the social networks that, without finishing the game, already enjoyed the fall of Atlético Nacional with humor.