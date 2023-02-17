Home News The memes left by the partial defeat of Nacional with Pereira
News

The memes left by the partial defeat of Nacional with Pereira

by admin
The memes left by the partial defeat of Nacional with Pereira

At this time the final of the Super League is being played in Colombia. Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira are measured in what will be the definition of the best Colombian team of 2022. This title is played in two games that will crown one of the two. In the first, the green team took the lead with a 1-0 away win against Pereira.

However, at this time, after the first half in the second and final match of the Super League, Deportivo Pereira is ahead on the scoreboard with 2 goals to 0, leaving the overall score at 2-1 in favor of the ‘big man from Matecaña’.

The memes and video-memes did not wait and soon flooded the social networks that, without finishing the game, already enjoyed the fall of Atlético Nacional with humor.

See also  Atlético Nacional executives receive death threats with pamphlets

You may also like

The meaning of a pardon

Claudina Mosquera Mosquera died – Chocó7días.com

UBPD will be activated in the Sierra Nevada...

Credits for small producers with conservation incentives –...

Authorities investigate the death of a 13-year-old girl...

summary of the most important events of the...

Biden: No apology for shooting down Chinese balloon

Funeral sector, among the most attractive to work

A dangerous field for children

Accelerate New Industrialization – Qiushi.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy