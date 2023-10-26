Like Father and Son: A Film that Explores the Profound Father-Son Relationship

“The Big Brother” Film Explores Father-Son Relationship and Boxer’s Journey of Self-Discovery

Hangzhou, China – A new film titled “The Big Brother” has recently started production in Hangzhou, directed by Qiu Sheng and produced by Wang Hongwei. Based on personal experience, the film aims to pay tribute to fathers around the world and explore the complex dynamics of the father-son relationship.

At the opening ceremony, director Qiu Sheng expressed his emotional connection to the project, saying, “I lost my father at a young age and I wanted to use images to build an illusory world to regain some lost things. But some things are destined to be lost, and we must eventually return from illusion to reality.” The script for “The Big Brother” has undergone revisions for 18 years, and Qiu Sheng expressed gratitude to the creators and actors for their perfect cooperation.

The film incorporates elements of traditional realism and science fiction to imagine the relationship between father and son in a future world. The intertwining of reality and fantasy aims to bring a different emotional touch to the audience, adding mystery and possibility to the story.

In addition, the boxing scenes in the film will also serve as a highlight. Boxing symbolizes the intimate and confrontational nature of the father-son relationship in the film, showcasing both human courage and tenacity. Through these intense boxing scenes, the film explores the emotional conflict and transformation between father and son.

“The Big Brother” has received support from the Hangzhou Municipal Literary and Art Creation Support Project, the Yuhang District Literary and Art Development Fund, and the World Cinema Fund of the French National Film Center. The film script not only exudes warmth but also delves into the thoughts on social development and technological evolution. The director aims to trigger profound thinking about reality and virtuality, memory and reconstruction, and the complex emotions of loss and pursuit in modern society.

Director Qiu Sheng is known for his outstanding talent and has received numerous awards throughout his career. His previous work, “Birds of Suburbia,” was shortlisted for the competition at the 71st Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, and his science fiction short film, “Song of Life,” won the “Best Live Action Short Film Award” at the 2021 Shanghai International Film Festival. The success of these previous works has laid a solid foundation for the production of “The Big Brother.”

Produced by Hangzhou Jelly Effect Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. and Chongqing Mi Xiaomi Culture Media Co., Ltd., “The Big Brother” is co-produced with French CG Cinéma. The film benefits from a strong creative team, including Wang Hongwei, who supervised the production of “The Wandering Earth” and “Space Exploration Editorial Department,” and a capable producer team that brings creativity and vitality to the project.

Set in the culturally rich city of Hangzhou, “The Big Brother” aims to touch the hearts of the audience through its profound depiction of the Eastern father-son relationship. With its exploration of universal themes and emotional depth, the film promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

X

