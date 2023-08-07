Home » Liliana Franco: “Sergio Massa is trying to survive until Friday”
Liliana Franco: “Sergio Massa is trying to survive until Friday”

The restrictions in the exchange market have no effect, but more and more limitations are necessary to be able to sustain the exchange rate. In this context, Channel E spoke with the journalist Liliana Franco, who referred to the electoral strategy of the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate Sergio Massa linked to the foreign exchange market and the fiscal deficit.

For Franco: “The plan is to hold out until Friday”. There is a factor that affects the exchange market yes “the absolute restriction of dollars for imports.” Thus, “What Sergio Massa is trying to do is survive until Friday so that we can have elections without a free dollar soaring,” he said.

“D-day is Monday the 14th and different hypotheses are open to that day, because depending on the result, an economy of absolute fragility must continue until October,” the journalist commented.

Regarding the possibility of progressive devaluation (crawling peg) and taxes for after the elections, the interviewee said: “I think it will depend on the electoral result” because “if Massa ends up with a wealth that makes it difficult for him to compete in the nationalsI think it will be positive for the market.” So “I don’t see him doing those kinds of anti-popular measures, even though they are the ones that are needed.”

However, in the same analysis the journalist commented that, “in case the difference is very big with the opposition candidate, it may be that he accelerates and takes the measures that the economy needs”.

Battery of economic measures

“They are preparing a battery of measures that have nothing to do with continuing in line with the Fund, because a fixed sum is being prepared for workers, a social monotribute, a bonus for retirees“, asserted Liliana Franco.

In other words, “it would not be in line with the Staff Level Agreement, which exclusively says that the wage bill must be reduced and is referring to the public sector.” “They are looking to be competitive in the general election.”

