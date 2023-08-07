Former Minister of Education Roberto Fulcar Returns to Politics and Public Life After Battling Health Issues

Former Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar, announced his return to public life after a long absence due to his critical health condition. Fulcar revealed that he will be rejoining professional, social, and political life, taking on the responsibilities that come with it.

During a press conference, Fulcar recounted his delicate condition, explaining the reasons for his four-month absence from the country. He expressed his desire to slowly reintegrate into politics, stating that he has many friends and colleagues with political aspirations who need his support.

While he did not disclose the specific political roles he will assume, Fulcar emphasized his commitment to his friends, colleagues, and the people who supported him throughout his illness. He mentioned that he plans to compensate for the lost time with his family but remains dedicated to fulfilling his responsibilities.

When asked about potentially becoming the campaign manager in the case of President Luis Abinader’s re-election, Fulcar declined to answer directly. However, he confirmed that he will hold separate meetings with the press to discuss his intentions on various matters, including politics, social issues, and education.

Fulcar also addressed the stressful nature of his tenure as Minister of Education, which exacerbated his chronic gastritis and affected his overall health. He acknowledged the negative impact of external pressure and malicious intentions but stated that he has forgiven those who caused him harm.

“I had to deal with everything that happened, all they did to me. It was unbearable, gentlemen. A lie hurts more than a stone, and neglect hurts more than a kick. Despite all of that, I never neglected my duties as Minister of Education,” Fulcar expressed.

As he prepares to reenter public life, Fulcar emphasized his commitment to transparency and open dialogue with the public. He assured the press that future meetings will address topics of public interest, allowing for a frank discussion without censorship.

The return of Roberto Fulcar to the political scene has sparked curiosity among the public, who eagerly await his next moves and the potential impact he may have on the country’s education and political landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

