Home » Lin Chiling bravely retreats from the star halo and will not return to the showbiz | Lin Chiling | Cai Kangyong | Lin Chiling will not return to the showbiz |
Entertainment

Lin Chiling bravely retreats from the star halo and will not return to the showbiz | Lin Chiling | Cai Kangyong | Lin Chiling will not return to the showbiz |

by admin
Lin Chiling bravely retreats from the star halo and will not return to the showbiz | Lin Chiling | Cai Kangyong | Lin Chiling will not return to the showbiz |

[Voice of Hope, June 10, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Actress Lin Chiling was once known as “Taiwan’s No. 1 Supermodel” and “Taiwan’s No. 1 Beauty”. After she married Japanese actor AKIRA in 2019, she gradually focused on family life. A few days ago, when Lin Chiling was a guest on a talk show with Cai Kangyong, she frankly said: “I will not return to the showbiz.”

Lin Chiling occasionally made public appearances for endorsement activities after she got married and had a child. She was asked by the host Cai Kangyong on the talk show “Voices” a few days ago: “If the child is old enough to no longer need you, would you consider returning to work in the entertainment industry?” “? Lin Chiling shook her head resolutely, she laughed at herself: “He is so old that he doesn’t need me anymore, how old do you think he is? Then how old am I now, you will know the answer by adding one plus.”

Lin Chiling decided to make the gorgeous life of the past ten years ordinary, but she hoped that she would still be Chiling’s sister in everyone’s hearts. She also said: “I hope that I will have gray hair in the future, and everyone will still remember me as a black-haired person. smiling me”.

Although she will not return to the showbiz, Lin Chiling revealed that she is still willing to show up if it is a charity event. Lin Chiling bluntly said that if she wanted to compare “beauty”, she probably wouldn’t (show up), “because you don’t need to put yourself on another platform for everyone to make a comparison.”

See also  "Escape from Mogadishu" competes for the Blue Dragon Award and next year's Oscar | Jin Lunshi | Zhao Yincheng | Xu Junhao

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program was edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

Rebecca Mir: Sexy bra hammer before “Beat the...

Daniel W. Fletcher 2023 autumn and winter series...

“No statements on the facts”: Till Lindemann is...

Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum...

Funeral service behind the privacy fence: Vicky says...

Orchestral Tools Releases Unique Toy Orchestra Abacus by...

No preliminary proceedings against Till Lindemann

Wall-E 2: Potential release date, is it confirmed...

The movie “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North...

Festa Junina decoration: 6 table ideas set to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy