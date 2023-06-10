Lin Chiling bravely retreats from the star halo and will not return to the showbiz | Lin Chiling | Cai Kangyong | Lin Chiling will not return to the showbiz

Actress Lin Chiling was once known as “Taiwan’s No. 1 Supermodel” and “Taiwan’s No. 1 Beauty”. After she married Japanese actor AKIRA in 2019, she gradually focused on family life. A few days ago, when Lin Chiling was a guest on a talk show with Cai Kangyong, she frankly said: “I will not return to the showbiz.”

Lin Chiling occasionally made public appearances for endorsement activities after she got married and had a child. She was asked by the host Cai Kangyong on the talk show “Voices” a few days ago: “If the child is old enough to no longer need you, would you consider returning to work in the entertainment industry?” “? Lin Chiling shook her head resolutely, she laughed at herself: “He is so old that he doesn’t need me anymore, how old do you think he is? Then how old am I now, you will know the answer by adding one plus.”

Lin Chiling decided to make the gorgeous life of the past ten years ordinary, but she hoped that she would still be Chiling’s sister in everyone’s hearts. She also said: “I hope that I will have gray hair in the future, and everyone will still remember me as a black-haired person. smiling me”.

Although she will not return to the showbiz, Lin Chiling revealed that she is still willing to show up if it is a charity event. Lin Chiling bluntly said that if she wanted to compare “beauty”, she probably wouldn’t (show up), “because you don’t need to put yourself on another platform for everyone to make a comparison.”

