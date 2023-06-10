Chen Meng “Joined” Hisense Home Appliances Hisense Washing Machine Champion Quality Witness Champion Demeanor_Products_Market_Europe

Original Title: Chen Meng “Joined” Hisense Home Appliances Hisense Washing Machine Champion Quality Witness Champion Demeanor

On June 9, Chen Meng, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a table tennis player, had just finished the Durban World Table Tennis Championships. After winning the women’s doubles championship and the women’s singles runner-up, he returned to his hometown Qingdao and joined Hisense Appliances with the job number “19940115”. And incarnated as a “product manager” to conduct immersive experience on air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and other products one after another, and had enough of being a “Hisense person”.

It is understood that Chen Meng, the “Hisense Home Appliances Employee” who is the World Cup women’s singles champion and Olympic women’s singles gold medalist, pursues excellence and advocates a fighting spirit, which coincides with Hisense Home Appliances’ spirit of deeply cultivating user needs and innovating product technology.

As an important segment of Hisense Home Appliances, the washing machine has always been guided by consumer demand and achieved product excellence through technological innovation. As we all know, European product performance standards have always been known as “strict”, and home appliances are no exception, and the European home appliance market is full of big names and fierce competition. It is not easy to gain the recognition of local consumers in such a market environment. Under the strict product technical standards in Europe, Hisense washing machine not only successfully completed the top standard certification in related fields, but also achieved a further breakthrough in product sales.

The 2022 annual report released by Hisense Home Appliances shows that Hisense washing machines have made rapid breakthroughs in overseas markets, and sales have increased by 45%. a seat.

Over the years, Hisense washing machines have continued to strengthen technological research and development, and have continuously realized the iterative innovation of high-quality products, only to bring better washing and care experience to consumers around the world. A few days ago, Hisense washing machine released the living water technology 3.0 that can eliminate fungus, and launched a series of new products such as Hisense Brilliant L55H equipped with new technology. Living Water Technology 3.0 can destroy the protein structure of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, mites, etc., thereby achieving 99.99% efficient sterilization, solving the pain points of health care that fungi have been difficult to eliminate for many years in one fell swoop.

The demeanor of a champion witnesses the quality of a champion. Chen Meng’s “One Day as a Hisense Person” not only fulfilled his little dream, but also felt Hisense’s champion quality in each link. She said that as a young man in Qingdao, Hisense is a brand she has heard since she was a child. “Most of the electrical appliances at home are Hisense. Today, when I go to Hisense, I feel that Hisense’s products are not only good in appearance, but also very good in performance. Great!”

Hisense washing machine, which believes in technology, has always insisted on satisfying users' pursuit of a healthy and beautiful life with champion quality, winning the trust of hundreds of millions of users around the world with new technologies and products, and constantly creating "championship" highlights in the industry. In the future, Hisense washing machines will continue to iterate product technology based on user needs, and provide assistance for the continued growth of overseas markets.

