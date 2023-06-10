Debate about Germany as an industrial location

Mosca builds so-called strapping machines. These are systems that produce the straps that can be used to lash, bundle and secure cartons or packages. Mosca’s straps are narrower than others, and the material used is 100 percent recycled; The company obtains the energy for the production of the strips from its own solar systems in the strip production plant in Muckental, 15 minutes by car south-east of the company headquarters. Around half of the 1120 employees work for Mosca in Deutschland active. “Mosca is making enormous efforts to reduce CO2 in logistics packaging,” says Matthias Riemann, who is responsible for mechanical engineering at the strategy and management consultancy Munich Strategy. “They try to build up a unique selling proposition.” Mosca has some large and well-known customers from the food and consumer goods industries who are increasingly looking at sustainability. “They want to be able to show something.”