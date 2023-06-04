Lin Chiling revealed that her mother’s condition deteriorated after the wedding proposal first | Crying | Cai Kangyong | Voices

[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, June 03, 2023]”Taiwan’s No. 1 Supermodel” Lin Chi-ling, who seldom showed up after getting married and having children, recently appeared on the program hosted by Tsai Kang-yung, talking generously about the details of the marriage and the changes before and after marriage. However, when she was asked “what day do you most want to go back to”, she suddenly burst into tears, and after a while she revealed that after she and Akira (Kurosawa Ryohei) got married that year, her mother’s condition deteriorated sharply. I don’t even recognize her now.

The 47-year-old Lin Zhiling revealed on the mainland talk show “Voices” hosted by Cai Kangyong that after her wedding with Akira in Tainan in 2019, her mother Wu Cimei’s condition deteriorated sharply and she hardly knew everyone. She also said that the reason why she chose to hold the wedding in Tainan at that time was also because her mother was easily agitated in unfamiliar places, and she might last 15 minutes to the limit. However, her mother participated in the whole process of her wedding, which moved her very much.

As for why her mother’s condition deteriorated after her wedding, Lin Zhiling explained: “I think she will last until I get married.” She thinks her mother worked very hard to accompany her through the most important moment in her life.

When Cai Kangyong asked “Which day do you want to go back to?”, Lin Chiling tried her best to hold back tears and suppress her emotions, but in the end she still couldn’t help crying, and said after a while: “I once thought that I would use a lot of Days, one day my mom still remembers me and is healthy, just one day I can spend time with her (it’s going to be a great day).”

May 14 this year is Mother’s Day, and Lin Chiling posted a photo of her childhood with her mother on Facebook. In the photo, Mama Lin is wearing a western dress with light makeup on her face. She is young and beautiful, and her ladylike temperament is obvious. Lin Chiling expressed her feelings: “After I became a mother, I missed my mother even more.” Many netizens saw the photo and commented: “Super strong genes!” “Both mother and daughter are temperamental beauties! Dignified and beautiful!” But who knew , Mother Lin is seriously ill.

Lin Chiling confessed in the show this time that she would learn to accept, settle, absorb, chew, and face many things, but she couldn’t do it when her mother was sick. Sometimes when she sits next to her mother, she will cry silently: “I feel so close, but why is it so far away?”

Therefore, she reminds everyone to cherish those who should care about them, and hopes to use her personal experience to encourage fellow travelers like her to have some courage when facing the illness of their loved ones and needing to take care of them.

During the interview, Lin Chiling revealed for the first time that she proposed to Akira first when talking about her relationship with Akira after 8 years. She said to Akira: “If we want to date, we have to get married first.” “I want to marry love, not because you are successful.” She also said that the decision to “flash marriage” had nothing to do with her mother’s health. direct relationship”.

Lin Chiling said that Akira is very courageous because no boy would pursue her, but Akira treated her like an ordinary girl and started pursuing her. She said, “It’s been a long time since I felt being chased by someone, and I still feel like a deer is bumping around in my heart.”

(Reposted from The Epoch Times/Editor in charge: Ye Ping)