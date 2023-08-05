Home » Lin Xinru Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Huo Jianhua: A Toast to Love and Happiness
Entertainment

Lin Xinru Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Huo Jianhua: A Toast to Love and Happiness

by admin
Lin Xinru Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Huo Jianhua: A Toast to Love and Happiness

Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua, the popular Taiwanese actress and actor, celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a toast and shared the special moment on social media. Lin Xinru, who has been in the entertainment industry for 28 years, has recently gained renewed popularity due to her role in the drama “Lightings Beginning”. Despite her busy schedule, she made sure to mark the occasion with her husband in a low-key but heartfelt way.

Lin Xinru, 47, and Huo Jianhua publicly revealed their relationship on May 20, 2016, and tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Bali on July 31 of the same year. Since then, they have been blessed with a daughter, lovingly nicknamed “Little Dolphin”.

On their 7th anniversary, Lin Xinru took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of her clinking glasses with Huo Jianhua. The picture included symbols of a wine glass, the number 7, a love heart, and roses, conveying the significance of the occasion without a single word. Netizens were quick to understand the meaning behind the post and flooded the comments section with blessings and well wishes.

Close friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry also joined in to congratulate the couple. Lan Xinmei highlighted the importance of trust and love in a happy marriage, while Chen Yihan cheered for their everlasting happiness. Chen Meifeng expressed her respect and happiness for the contented family, while Huang Xiaorou wished them continuous happiness and a lifetime of holding hands. Xie Jiajian simply commented on their “sweet love”.

The love story between Huo Jianhua and Lin Xinru has been a source of inspiration for many. The couple, who had known each other as friends for a decade, quickly took their relationship to the next level. Just over a month after making their romance public, they announced their marriage, much to the surprise and delight of their fans.

See also  "One Thought First Seeing the Ballad of Jinyi" starts the female perspective to show the passionate rivers and lakes jqknews

As Lin Xinru continues to dazzle on screen and Huo Jianhua excels in his acting career, their love and commitment to each other remain steadfast. Observing their 7th wedding anniversary, the couple reaffirms their bond and shared happiness. May their love story continue to inspire others and bring joy to their lives.

You may also like

Immerse Yourself in the Charm of Tang Poetry...

Trump boasts in Alabama that he needs “one...

Lupillo Rivera Sparks Speculation with Comments about Geraldine...

The SUBE arrives in Córdoba capital and can...

Name a whale from Las Grutas and win...

Arrest of Fabian Marta Shakes Sound of Freedom...

First National Red Symphony Music Exhibition Brings Audio-Visual...

what is it and why is it celebrated...

Meeting the Gods: Exploring the Influence of Greek...

I like it here

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy