Lin Xinru Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Huo Jianhua: A Toast to Love and Happiness

Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua, the popular Taiwanese actress and actor, celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a toast and shared the special moment on social media. Lin Xinru, who has been in the entertainment industry for 28 years, has recently gained renewed popularity due to her role in the drama “Lightings Beginning”. Despite her busy schedule, she made sure to mark the occasion with her husband in a low-key but heartfelt way.

Lin Xinru, 47, and Huo Jianhua publicly revealed their relationship on May 20, 2016, and tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Bali on July 31 of the same year. Since then, they have been blessed with a daughter, lovingly nicknamed “Little Dolphin”.

On their 7th anniversary, Lin Xinru took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of her clinking glasses with Huo Jianhua. The picture included symbols of a wine glass, the number 7, a love heart, and roses, conveying the significance of the occasion without a single word. Netizens were quick to understand the meaning behind the post and flooded the comments section with blessings and well wishes.

Close friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry also joined in to congratulate the couple. Lan Xinmei highlighted the importance of trust and love in a happy marriage, while Chen Yihan cheered for their everlasting happiness. Chen Meifeng expressed her respect and happiness for the contented family, while Huang Xiaorou wished them continuous happiness and a lifetime of holding hands. Xie Jiajian simply commented on their “sweet love”.

The love story between Huo Jianhua and Lin Xinru has been a source of inspiration for many. The couple, who had known each other as friends for a decade, quickly took their relationship to the next level. Just over a month after making their romance public, they announced their marriage, much to the surprise and delight of their fans.

As Lin Xinru continues to dazzle on screen and Huo Jianhua excels in his acting career, their love and commitment to each other remain steadfast. Observing their 7th wedding anniversary, the couple reaffirms their bond and shared happiness. May their love story continue to inspire others and bring joy to their lives.

