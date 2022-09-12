Home Entertainment Lin Zhiying recovers in the middle of congratulating the Mid-Autumn Festival 4-character post to reveal his physical condition | Car accident | Mid-Autumn Festival
[Epoch Times, September 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) The Tesla that Lin Zhiying was driving had a self-collision accident at the end of July. After surgery, he returned home to recuperate. He is continuing to exercise and rehabilitate. On the 11th, he posted a message on Facebook to congratulate the Mid-Autumn Festival. The picture was accompanied by the words “Good month to month” and hoped that the recovery condition would “get better and better”, which attracted netizens to leave messages for blessings. (click to see the congratulatory picture)

Earlier, Lin Zhiying lay in a hospital bed for more than a month. After 2 stages of surgery, muscle loss was caused, and the person lost about 10 kilograms. After returning home from the hospital to recuperate, Lin Zhiying posted a photo of the scale on Facebook on August 31. The figure showed 53.7 kg, which made fans very distressed. However, he optimistically wrote: “The weight is slowly recovering, continue to work hard! “

Nearly 2 months after the accident, Lin Zhiying posted on Facebook on the 11th: “I wish everyone a happy Mid-Autumn Festival!” Netizens interpret that in addition to echoing the Mid-Autumn Festival, Lin Zhiying’s congratulatory words also use the homophonic “getting better and better” to hope or reveal his current physical recovery.

Netizens cheered: “The month is getting better and better, happy Mid-Autumn Festival!” “Recuperate well, get well soon, happy Mid-Autumn Festival!” “Family safe and healthy!”

