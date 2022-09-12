Original title: Give full play to resource advantages to cultivate characteristic industries to promote transformation and upgrading

Recently, the Provincial Bureau of Statistics released the Yunnan Industrial Benefit Development Report, showing that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Yunnan Province has based on a new stage of development, implemented new development concepts, built a new development pattern, and fully implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on inspection of Yunnan and his views on Yunnan. In the spirit of important instructions and instructions for work, the province’s industrial front continues to deepen supply-side structural reforms, further promote the task of “three eliminations, one reduction and one supplement”, give full play to resource advantages, cultivate characteristic industries, and focus on promoting industrial economic restructuring, transformation and upgrading, The economic benefits of industrial enterprises in Yunnan continue to improve.

Steady growth of market players

Significant increase in profitability

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the number of industrial enterprises in Yunnan has continued to increase. By the end of 2021, there were 4,487 industrial enterprises above designated size in the province, an increase of 1,542 from the end of 2012.

From the perspective of three major categories, there are 459 mining enterprises, a decrease of 147 compared with the end of 2012, accounting for 10.2% of the industrial enterprises above designated size, a decrease of 10.4 percentage points compared with 2012; 424 enterprises in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water Compared with the end of 2012, there were 139 more enterprises, accounting for 9.4% of the industrial enterprises above designated size, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared with 2012; there were 3604 manufacturing enterprises, an increase of 1550 enterprises compared with the end of 2012, accounting for 80.3% of the industrial enterprises above designated size, an increase of 10.6 percentage points compared with 2012. In terms of asset size, as of the end of 2021, the province’s industrial assets above designated size totaled 2,480.446 billion yuan, an increase of 99.4% over the end of 2012. Among them, mining industry assets totaled 185.959 billion yuan, an increase of 30.7% over the end of 2012; manufacturing assets totaled 1,388.387 billion yuan, an increase of 83.5% over the end of 2012; electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply assets totaled 906.1 billion yuan, Compared with the end of 2012, it increased by 1.6 times.

While the number of enterprises and the scale of assets have grown steadily, the total profit of the enterprises has doubled, the asset-liability ratio has decreased, and the profitability has been significantly improved.

After the total profit of industries above designated size exceeded 100 billion yuan for the first time in 2020, it will achieve another success in 2021. The province’s industries above designated size have achieved a total profit of 121.096 billion yuan, an increase of 70.325 billion yuan compared with 2012, an increase of 1.4 times. The total profit of the mining industry was 12.38 billion yuan, an increase of 45.4% compared with the end of 2012; the total profit of the manufacturing industry was 88.411 billion yuan, an increase of 1.4 times compared with the end of 2012; tripled by the end of the year.

From 2012 to 2021, the asset-liability ratio of industrial enterprises above designated size in the province has dropped significantly. By the end of 2021, the asset-liability ratio of the province’s industrial enterprises above designated size was 55.6%, a year-on-year decrease of 1 percentage point and a decrease of 8.3 percentage points from the end of 2012. Corporate debt risk is reduced.

In recent years, the state and the province have repeatedly lowered the value-added tax rate and adjusted the additional deduction of research and development expenses to effectively reduce the burden on enterprises and allow enterprises to travel lightly. Especially since the outbreak of the epidemic, Yunnan Province has successively introduced a series of policies and measures to stabilize economic growth, such as rent reduction and exemption, tax rebates, and extension of the turnover period of corporate losses to help companies tide over the difficulties.

In 2021, the cost per 100 yuan of operating income of industries above designated size in the province will be 8.03 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.48 yuan and a decrease of 1.26 yuan from 2012. The burden on enterprises is reduced and the profitability is enhanced. In 2021, the profit margin of the province’s industrial operating income above the designated size is 6.98%, an increase of 0.15 percentage points year-on-year and 1.39 percentage points higher than that in 2012.

Transformation and upgrading of economic structure

Emerging industries are developing rapidly

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Yunnan Province has introduced a number of policies and measures to encourage the development of non-public economy, carry out the cultivation of private “little giants” and growing small and medium-sized enterprises, and promote the common development of various ownership economies. rise.

In 2021, the number of private industrial enterprises above designated size in the province will be 3,720, an increase of 1,426 over 2012, accounting for 82.9% of the province’s enterprises above designated size. The total assets, operating income and total profits account for 30.9% and 44.7% respectively. %, 36.7%, absorbing 455,300 jobs. The added value of private industry increased by 14.5% year-on-year, 5.7 percentage points faster than that of industries above designated size, accounting for 34.7% of the industry above designated size, and the operating income of private industry increased by 19.4% year-on-year, 2.4 percentage points faster than that of industries above designated size. The private economy has become Yunnan. An important driving force for the economic and social development of the province.

Over the past 10 years, the province’s emerging industries have continued to accelerate the breeding and development. With the continuous improvement of the industrial chain, a number of high-tech projects such as electronics and green aluminum and silicon have been gradually implemented. The production and efficiency of emerging industries such as industrial high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing above designated size in the province have maintained rapid growth, becoming a driving force in the province. An important support point for the growth of industrial economies above designated size.

The proportion of high-tech industries is also an important indicator to measure a country’s advanced industrial base and industrial chain modernization. To truly achieve a strong manufacturing country and a strong manufacturing province, the core is to achieve a strong manufacturing country and a strong manufacturing province in high-tech industries.

From the perspective of the province’s high-tech manufacturing industry, the operating income in 2018 was 71.583 billion yuan, accounting for only 5.2% of the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size. In 2021, the high-tech manufacturing industry will achieve an operating income of 142.921 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 22.4% and an increase of 99.7% compared with 2018. The revenue will almost double in three years, and the proportion of industrial operating income above designated size will increase to 8.2%.

From the perspective of equipment manufacturing industry, by the end of 2021, the total assets will be 172.753 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.1%, an increase of 1.8 times compared with 2012, accounting for 12.4% of the industrial scale above designated size, an increase of 4.3 percentage points compared with 2012; the operating income in 2021 will be 182.102 billion yuan , a year-on-year increase of 18.9%, an increase of 2.6 times compared with 2012, accounting for 12.8% of the industrial scale above designated size, an increase of 5.7 percentage points compared with 2012; the total profit in 2021 will be 10.268 billion yuan, an increase of 10.4% compared with the same period last year, an increase of 4 times compared with 2012, The proportion of industrial enterprises above designated size was 11.6%, an increase of 6.1 percentage points compared with 2012.

Yunnan Province will continue to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, firmly establish new development concepts, and solidly implement the strategy of making a country strong in manufacturing and networking, and strive to invigorate the industrial economy, promote innovative development, strengthen industrial advantages, and strengthen the digital economy. Cultivate the industrial ecology, optimize the private economy, strive for a leap, and open a new situation, accelerate the realization of the historic leap from a large manufacturing province to a powerful manufacturing province, and strive to demonstrate Yunnan’s responsibility and contribute to the great journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. , to welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results. (Hu Xiaorong)

(Editor-in-charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongwei)

Share for more people to see