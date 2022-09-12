[NTD, Beijing, September 11, 2022]On Sunday morning, local time, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Mentawai Islands off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, causing residents to be evacuated. Less than an hour later, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, an island nation in the Pacific Southwest, with reported injuries and property damage.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Mentawai Islands off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the same area, with two focal depths of 20 kilometers and 10 kilometers, respectively. There is no tsunami danger.

One person was hit in the head with wood and a school and health center suffered minor damage, disaster relief agencies said. After the earthquake, about 200 people were evacuated to higher ground.

Less than an hour after the two quakes in Indonesia, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck eastern Papua New Guinea with a depth of 80 kilometers and was felt in the capital, Port Moresby, 500 kilometers from the epicenter.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake, which has now been lifted.

Residents shared images and videos of cracked roads, damaged buildings and cars on social media. But because the earthquake was located in a remote and sparsely populated area, the exact loss of people and property is unclear.

Both Indonesia and Papua New Guinea lie on the “seismic fault ring” in the Pacific Ocean, where most of the world‘s earthquakes and volcanic activity occur.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Xu Zhe and Lin Yi

