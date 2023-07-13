Lio Messi’s Milanese sandwich has arrived: price, where they sell it and what it contains

An important North American chain with branches distributed throughout the world revolutionized the gastronomic world with an unmissable dish: the Milanese sandwich from Lionel Messi.

Hard Rock Café unveiled its culinary creation while the Rosario star prepares his debut with the Inter Miami shirt.

The dissemination of the initiative was carried out through a clip starring the best player in the world, dressed in a chef’s coat and in full action in the kitchen where your sandwich is prepared with premium ingredients.

How is the “Messi Chicken Sandwich”

The succulent sandwich – promoted as “Messi Chicken Sandwich”– It has a variety of ingredients that will delight the palate at the hands of the world champion.

It contains breaded chicken breast with melted provolone cheese, an herb aioli, fresh tomatoes, arugula and irresistible toast.

Launch of Lionel Messi’s chicken sandwich. Photos: Instagram leomessi

Where can you get Messi’s sandwich and how much does it cost?

The sandwich in honor of the world soccer star can be purchased at any of the stores in Hard Rock Café distributed throughout the world, including the Buenos Aires store located in Puerto Madero.

The dish includes a portion of fries and its value to date is $4,400.

“I am delighted to bring the flavors of my country to the world, with the launch of my own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanese”said the Argentine idol.

This launch was complemented by a large-scale advertising campaign that includes a TV commercial titled “Something New is Cooking” (something new is cooking), starring Lionel Messi himself, whose transmission extends to all the countries in which this firm is present.

Consumers can also access a 360-degree digital experience, through a QR codewhich enables a special welcome message delivered by Messian augmented reality experience and the Chicken Sandwich, trivia games, online shopping and a wide range of entertainment options.

Furor for the debut: Messi already competes with Taylor Swift with tickets at US $ 2,600

“Milanesa a la Neapolitan de mi vieja”: Messi’s favorite food

Within the framework of a Unmissable interview with La Pulga in 2007journalist Marcelo “El Pelado” Ramirez he asked the crack his favorite food.

Messi had declared himself a fan of the Neapolitan Milanese made by his mother.

“Milanesa a la Neapolitan from my old lady or my aunt…”replied the young footballer.

16 years after said interview, Messi gives the name to a tasty sandwich that is going around the world.

