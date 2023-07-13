Basketball: NBA superstar LeBron James continues

Status: 07/13/2023 07:54 am

After the end of the playoffs, LeBron James left it open whether he would continue chasing points or not. Now the NBA superstar has made up his mind.

Basketball superstar LeBron James is postponing the end of his career by at least a year and will continue to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the coming season.

“I don’t care how many points I have left or what I can and can’t do on the floor. The real question for me is can I play this game without cheating. On the day I’m on the Feld can no longer give everything, I will stop. Luckily for you, this day is not today, “said James on Wednesday (local time) at the ESPYs, where he received the award for his record-breaking performance as the best scorer in NBA history . The ESPYs are the ESPN media group’s annual awards for America’s top athletes.

In February, “King” James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s age-old record of points (38,387) from April 5, 1984 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now the NBA’s top scorer (38,652). James (2872) already held the points record for playoff games. Immediately after the playoff against the Denver Nuggets, he caused unrest when he did not want to rule out a possible end to his career. “The truth is, I’ve been asking myself that end-of-season question for a couple of years. I’ve just never spoken openly about it,” said James, who struggled through the playoffs with a foot injury.

Four-time NBA champion James has two years left on his contract with the Lakers but could step out of his deal next summer. The forward was drafted first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and is now in his 21st season.