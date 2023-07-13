Tiktoker arrested in Dubai for ironic videos on UAE tycoons- Corriere TV

A famous influencer has been arrested for a video of a cheeky Emirati on a shopping spree in a luxury car showroom

A well-known TikTok influencer has been arrested in Dubai for posting a satirical video in which he portrays an Emirati tycoon as he goes on a shopping spree in a luxury car showroom. The comedy sketch, in which he throws stacks of bills at baffled employees and offers to buy the most expensive car, poked fun at the city’s lavish lifestyle.

Any speech — including journalism and satire — that is deemed critical of the authorities or offensive to the UAE is prohibited in Dubai. Influencer Hamdan Al Rind is a UAE resident of Asian nationality, and has over 2.5 million followers on popular video sharing site TikTok. His latest video attracted millions of views and was widely shared before it was removed following his arrest.

The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes claims that Hamdan Al Rind has been accused of “abuse of the internet” by publishing “propaganda that agitates public opinion and damages the public interest”. The video “promotes a wrong and offensive image of Emirati citizens and makes them look ridiculous,” the state-run WAM news agency reported on Sunday, July 9.

July 13, 2023 – Updated July 13, 2023, 08:17 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

