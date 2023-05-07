Listen to the special programming of “DIGO” for today

The “Río Negro” app is available in the Play Store and in the App Store.

The “Río Negro editorial” app continues to add spaces for listening and participation in each of the towns. A place where brings out the diversity of our community and where knowledge, information, entertainment and active participation are combined.

Through microprograms, the great network of “Digo” shares weekly issues related to their daily work. Stories, experiences, current problems, information, tourism, gastronomy, education, health, well-being, environment, paleontology, psychology, culture and sports, among other topics.

This Sunday, we offer you a selection of the most outstanding programming of the week. Meet those who join us today:

Dario and a new memory of regional football:

Dario Buonaventura, passionate about the history of the region’s clubs.

At 11, we receive Darius Buonaventura. In “Regional Soccer Stories” he tells us about the life of the great teams that, with effort and sacrifice, grew alongside the region.

He is recognized as a “Football Historian”. He was born in Río Colorado, lived for many years in Conesa and then moved to Roca where he worked as a policeman. After 30 years of service, once retired, he began to study History in Neuquén with a clear objective. Investigate and leave written part of the history of sports clubs that until now, was only told in a few coffee talks.

Isidro with another exciting story from the north of Neuquén:

Midday arrives and we are predisposed to listen to stories to accompany this moment. at 12 he arrives Isidro Belver, a passionate about the history of the north of Neuquén, who shares stories, testimonies and experiences of the events and their protagonists.

Karina and a message for breast cancer awareness:

We continue the tour of the region and arrive at Regina. Over there, Karina Cabrera Langa proposes to start from the question:Let teachings transit cancer?. His chapter opens at 13.

Belén invites us to inquire about artificial intelligence:

Bethlehem Montes de Oca. “I SAY” expert.

At 14, he joins us Maria Belen Montes de Oca. She has a degree in Advertising and through his cycle «Words with Weight», he invites us to delve into this wonderful world. This Sunday he continues to share tools and first-person stories.

Sonia Costantini, specialist in cardiology:

Dr. Sonia Costantini leads the “On Line with your Heart” program.

Then, starting at 3:00 p.m., “On line with your heart” begins, a program run by Sonya Costantini, medical specialist in cardiology. Throughout your journeypresents us with recommendations and advice to improve our habits.

Victoria and an ideal recipe for the weekend:

Victoria shares her passion weekly in «Digo», the app of «Río Negro.

Then, starting at 4:00 p.m., he arrives Victoria Saldubehere, our gastronomy expert from San Martín de los Andes. “We are going to talk about trends in gastronomy, we will share easy and delicious recipes, we will reopen the classic books that are in the homes of all families and I will tell my work experience from the entrepreneurship,” he says.

Multiple proposals that reflect the diversity of voices in our region. «DIGO» promotes commitment and active participation, diversifies points of view and puts the problems and needs of communities on the public agenda through the different platforms of «Río Negro». Still haven’t downloaded it? Join this community that does not stop growing!



