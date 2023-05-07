At least 8 dead in Texas mall shooting

07.05.2023

At least eight people were killed and many others were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Texas on Saturday. Police said the shooter was killed. There are frequent shooting incidents in the United States. According to statistics from non-profit organizations, there will be more than 195 mass shooting incidents in 2023.

(The Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Authorities in Texas, the United States said that at around 3:35 pm local time on Saturday (May 6), a shooting occurred outdoors in a busy shopping mall in Allen, a suburb of Dallas, killing 8 people killed and 7 injured. Police said the gunman was killed at the scene.

The injured are still receiving treatment in hospital, three of whom are in critical condition. The injured included a 5-year-old child, according to NBC News.

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium outlets in Allen, about 45 kilometers from Dallas.

Allen police had earlier said “nine victims” had been taken to a local hospital, and later said two of them had died.

Dashcam footage obtained by CNN showed the gunman opening fire on people immediately after getting out of a silver car in the shopping center parking lot.

Police said an officer who was on other business nearby “engaged the suspect and quelled the threat” after hearing shots fired. Police did not disclose the identity of the gunman who was killed.

At a news conference Saturday night, local authorities did not release further details about the victim or the shooter, saying only that the shooter appeared to be acting alone.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.”

A White House official told reporters that U.S. President Joe Biden “has been briefed on the shooting.”

Gun violence incidents in the United States are frequent. There have been more than 195 mass shootings in the United States in 2023, defined as shootings in which four or more people have died, excluding the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a U.S. nonprofit.

(AP, Reuters, AFP)

