Available again: Microsoft Surface Duo 2 folding smartphone with 256 GB for 700 euros

Update (05.05.2023): The Surface Duo 2 is available again today at iBood.com, priced at €700.

The Surface Duo 2 (purchase link) could be pre-ordered from October 2021 and was offered at the introductory price of 1599 euros in the smallest memory variant with 128 GB.

Our price comparison has shown that the price has fluctuated greatly since then. For the 256 GB variant, a sporty 1410 euros have been requested lately. The lowest price in 2022 was several times below 1000 euros. It didn’t get much cheaper after all.

The foldable smartphone is reduced by 50 percent in the current comparison and will be available at iBood.com for a new low price of around 700 Euro (buy link) offered. So the current offer from iBood is a real bargain and you should not miss this deal under any circumstances

The second version of the Surface Duo clamshell smartphone has been technically upgraded compared to the previous model and equipped with current features. As a result, the greatest weaknesses could be eliminated and you can keep up with the second version (purchase link) now have a contemporary smartphone in their hands. Below we give an overview of the most important changes.

By upgrading from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor to the more powerful Snapdragon 888, increased computing and graphics performance is possible, according to the manufacturer. The higher performance results in significantly faster and smoother app and game functions. In combination with the two separate 5.8-inch OLED screens, all applications can be displayed very well. A 5G modem was also installed, whereas the previous model only had to make do with LTE reception.

A lot has also happened in terms of cameras. The first version only had a front camera, which was responsible for all recordings. The Surface Duo 2 (purchase link) also offers a triple camera with a telephoto lens with double magnification and a 12-megapixel sensor, an ultra-wide angle with 16 megapixels and the 12-megapixel main camera.

