“Little Days” officially started Chen Xiao, Tong Yao faced the marriage puzzle and worked together to break the situation|Little Days|Tong Yao|Chen Xiao_Sina News

Chen Xiaotongyao’s “Little Days” officially launched “dual-core family” staged a happy rally

Today, it is produced by Tencent Video, Haohan Entertainment, and Haohan Starlight. Wang Juan is the director producer, Fang Fang and Li Yingchao are the supervisors, Li Yingchao and Zhang Zhiwei are the chief producers, Zhang Jiading and Wang Weiyi are the producers, An Jian is directing, Mei Ying Ju is the chief screenwriter, starring Chen Xiao, Tong Yao, Sarina, Ying Er, Qiao Zhenyu, Yu Haoming is a special star, Du Haitao, Yue Hong is a special guest star, Wang Yuanke and Zhao Jun are friendly stars, Tian Yitong, Dong Chenxi starred in the urban family ethics drama ” “Little Days” was officially launched, and the main creative team all appeared at the launch site, which aroused the eager attention of many netizens.

With the official announcement of the start-up, the show simultaneously released concept posters and officially announced the lineup. The hand-painted concept poster abstractly expresses the theme of urban couples seeking balance in their trivial lives. At the same time, the official released a set of powerful lineup materials, with a simple style and distinctive personality. All the actors of the show are “playful” in their eyes, making netizens directly call the quality work to book. The series uses vivid group portraits to describe the current situation of “dual-core” family life in Shanghai, and shows the gains and losses of the small life of contemporary families, which may arouse resonance in multiple circles.

The powerful team gathers together to create hot topics

Breaking through marriage anxiety and exploring the true meaning of life

“Little Days” is adapted from the novel of the same name by the writer Yi Bei. The original author is good at warm and realistic themes. Many of his works have been successfully filmed, especially the popular work “Xiao Min’s Home” which won the top 1 TV ratings in the same period. It can be called the drama king of 2021. On the basis of solid original works, An Jian, who has directed many urban themes such as “An Jia”, “Little Aunt Duohe”, “Executive Bureau” and “Home Cooking”, served as the director, grasping the overall plot rhythm; and participating in many hit dramas Screenwriter Mei Yingju controls the context of the series, and a strong behind-the-scenes team escorts the quality of the series. In addition to a solid content foundation, the play will break the long and cumbersome stereotype of traditional urban family dramas, and use a streamlined series to create high-quality dramas that best meet the audience’s viewing habits.

The play takes “marriage” as the core, focuses on the dilemmas of contemporary young couples, explores the love and boundaries between parents and children, and makes a novel answer to this through the selection of characters in the play. In the play, multiple groups of couples engage in life freedom battles, divorce defense battles, family melee battles, and happiness rally battles in different situations. It seems that the “battle” has started, but it is actually trying to find the law of a happy life, and the rich daily details have brought strong resonance to the audience. At the same time, the play rarely pays attention to the hidden psychological and emotional needs of parents. Their “strong” intervention is also a test of “love”. The play uses the conflicts of the protagonists to show the two-way emotional dependence of parents and children, and starts a warm and delicate journey of mutual healing. From the relationship between husband and wife to the collision of two families, “Little Days” makes a new interpretation of profound topics such as intergenerational relationship, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, urban survival, and growing couples. frequency resonance.

Urban “Little Couples” Meet Strong Parents

Chen Xiao Tongyao started the “Battle of Defense” in her small life

“Little Days” mainly tells the acquaintance of Zhu Jincao (played by Chen Xiao) and Gu Moli (played by Tong Yao), who have a big family gap. After successfully getting married and giving birth to a daughter in Shanghai, I originally thought that a leisurely and smooth life would come, but the strong intervention of both parents “in the name of love” put the marriage of this young couple into a precarious situation.In desperation, the two used a nominal divorce to get rid of the life that was coerced by all parties, but they did not expect more problems to follow…Conflicts at home and abroad are frequent, and the road to remarriage is long and difficult. How can the young couple restart their disrupted lives and protect happiness and freedom together? How to separate the small family from the parents and become an independent and responsible individual? A family drama where conflict and healing coexist is about to be staged.

In the play, Zhu Jincao, played by Chen Xiao, has a gentle and introverted personality, but he pursues perfection in everything and has his own principles and opinions. After experiencing the double trough of marriage and career, he still chooses to move forward bravely and “restart his life”. The play is Chen Xiao’s work on realistic themes after the great acclaim of “The Road to Life”. “Heart Home” and other popular urban dramas, and won the Magnolia Award for Best Actress with the role of Gu Jia in “Thirty Only”. The image of an independent woman is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Gu Moli will upgrade to show the femininity of both rigidity and softness. As the first collaboration of two powerful actors, the play will definitely bring a different kind of surprise to the audience. In addition, Sarina and Yue Hong, two old actors, joined in, playing the role of mother-in-law and mother-in-law respectively. The spicy confrontation is full of highlights; Their yearning for love makes two free souls attract each other. The whole play is full of characters, intricate relationships, conflicts between all parties are on the verge of breaking out, and the wonderful setting attracts expectations.

Currently, “Little Days” has been officially launched and is in full swing. More exciting, so stay tuned!

