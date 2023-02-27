Source title: Little ghost Wang Linkai’s healing love song “Hadn’t Met You” MV is online to create a sense of surreal dream

On February 27th, singer and producer Xiaogui Wang Linkai's new song "Hadn't Met You" MV was officially launched on TME. Xiaogui released this brisk and healing song on Valentine's Day this year, and it was also the first single Officially opened the prelude to the 2023 special planning trilogy MINI EP "L LINE". The MV of the new song is completed by a unique recording method without the script, starting from the endless green lawn, accompanied by a fresh and romantic melody, taking us into a surreal dream that is both real and illusory. The little ghost may pluck the strings in the green grass and sing freely, or interact cutely with the white rabbit on the corridor covered with flowers, or dance casually in the blue space and play for himself… The white gauze rolls with the breeze, The retro car filled with colorful flowers drove slowly, and he completely let go of his true self-expression, making the atmosphere of these dreamy scenes intertwined with reality, and the fragmented retro DV images interspersed from time to time added a touch of daily life to the MV. The wonderful and complicated space switches and overlaps create an unexpected "Daydream" about "love", and present the audience with a light and pleasant audio-visual experience like Alice in Wonderland. In the process of conceiving and shooting the "Hadn't Met You" MV, Xiaogui himself also put forward many special creative details and ingenious ideas through his own understanding of the song. More accurately convey the core of the song. He also ensured the texture of the final MV within a very tight schedule, which shows his respect for the works and fans. As a talented musician of the new generation with excellent singing and writing skills, Xiao Gui always insists on "spending more time on music". After releasing his first full-length album "DEADLINE" last year, he brought the MINI EP "L LINE" non-stop this year. ". "Hadn't Met You" is a healing love song that is completely different from his previous works. It is the musical spark of his exchanges and collisions with multinational musicians, and it is also his breakthrough in his own style. The ability to control the wind. Xiaogui is currently collecting overseas music, and I look forward to bringing back more excellent works soon, and I also look forward to hearing live versions of new songs and more energetic stages at the music festival this year!

