Original Title: Little Gossip: Zhao Liying Big S Lu Han Liu Yifei Lin Yi Guo Jingfei Lu Yi Peng Guanying Chen Xiaojun Qin Hao

Xiaodao paid for the data promotion out of his own pocket, and the rainbow fart was too much, and the audience would feel a gap. The eight-point expectation collided with the six-point acting skills, and the crowd laughed.

Among the three sisters of the S family, the eldest sister lives like a transparent person, and she gets bonuses along with her, but she is rarely mentioned by other members of the family in front of others.

Luhan is also a person who can stay up late, sleeps late and wakes up late, and eats breakfast and lunch together.

Tianxian is not good at socializing, but unexpectedly has many friends, her mouth is tight, and people gossip and complain about her, but they will not spread from her side.

Lin Yi’s figure is indeed superior, tall and long-legged, but his appearance is not exquisite enough, so the team and the film crew produced a lot of Reuters, avoiding close-ups of his facial features, especially his nose.

Although Guo Jingfei and Lu Yi are brothers-in-law, they have little overlap in work, and they don’t have to worry about introducing resources to each other. Guo Jingfei is better at developing now.

Peng Guanying and Chen Xiaojun have recently been rumored to have a scandal, mainly based on three points of evidence, 1. The two were photographed having a dinner together in June; 2. They have the same toy; 3. Some paparazzi broke the news about a male artist surnamed Peng and a female artist surnamed Chen love melon. However, there were other colleagues at the dinner party in June. The same toy was actually a brand promotion, and the paparazzi broke the news and did not come up with a real hammer, so this love melon has to be looked at again.

At present, Yi Nengjing is no longer allowed to interfere in Qin Hao’s work.

