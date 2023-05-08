Liu Haoran Responds to the Details Behind the Foot Picking and Smell Hands Exposure-Yichun News-Dongbei.com

#刘昊然responds to the details behind the exposure after digging the feet and smelling the hands#Young actor Liu Haoran recently attracted a lot of attention because of a small act. He was photographed by the paparazzi leaving the court during a basketball game, then sitting on the ground picking his feet and smelling his fingers. Liu Haoran immediately responded to this matter and said that he would pay attention to it next time.

In the video, Liu Haoran is wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt with dark pants, looking very handsome. However, he left the stage suddenly, sat on the ground and began to pick his feet. The video showed that he deliberately sniffed his fingers, which attracted the attention and ridicule of many netizens.

Some netizens commented: “It makes you grounded but not your beriberi.” This divine comment resonated with everyone, and it also made people pay more attention to Liu Haoran’s actions.

Regarding this, Liu Haoran said that he does have the habit of picking his feet, but this time his behavior was indeed inappropriate, and he will pay attention next time. He also explained that the reason for his departure was that his toenail was stepped on and injured, and he needed to have it checked. As for the act of sniffing, it was because his nose was sweating, so he subconsciously wiped the sweat with the back of his hand.

Some netizens said that celebrities are also human beings and have their own little habits, so there is no need to over-interpret them. However, there are also some netizens who think that Liu Haoran’s behavior is a bit inappropriate, and as a public figure, he should pay attention to his image.

However, no matter what, Liu Haoran’s response gave everyone a better understanding of his personality and living habits. His truthfulness and honesty also made him more down-to-earth and won the love of many people.

In short, this small act of Liu Haoran once again proved his humanity and ordinaryness. I hope that the stars can continue to maintain a real and honest image and win more fans.