Is it better to drink sparkling or still water? What do nutritionists recommend

Is it better to drink sparkling or still water? It seems like a rather trivial question also because there are a lot of prejudices and false myths about sparkling water. Precisely for this reason, today we will reveal what some studies have revealed, especially on mineral types and how it affects our body.

Water is the ultimate source of life, but when it comes to choosing between sparkling and still water, many find themselves struggling. What is better to drink? What do nutritionists say about it?

In this article we will explore the differences between still and sparkling water, the studies conducted on the subject and we will provide you with useful advice to make the right choice. So fasten your seat belts and find out with us which type of water is right for you!

Is it better to drink sparkling or still water? The differences between the two types

When it comes to water, the choice between natural and sparkling may seem trivial. However, there are some differences to keep in mind. First of all, natural water is that which flows directly from the source or from the well without undergoing any type of chemical or physical treatment. Conversely, sparkling water is enriched with carbon dioxide to create the classic bubbles.

One of the main differences between these two types of water lies in the intensity of the taste: sparkling water has a stronger flavor than natural water thanks to the bubbles present.

Another aspect to consider concerns the mineral content: natural water generally contains a greater quantity of mineral salts compared to its carbonated version. This means that drinking plain water can be useful for replenishing the mineral salts lost during sport or summer perspiration.

Obviously the final choice will depend on the taste preferences and personal needs. In any case, knowing the differences between these two types of waters will help you make a conscious and informed choice about your daily hydration!

Sparkling water: what science reveals

The studies on sparkling water were carried out to understand whether there were actually any benefits or negative effects on health. According to some studies, sparkling water can help reduce the urge to eat and therefore the consumption of food.

In another study it was also shown that sparkling water can help improve digestion and also prevent kidney stones due to its ability to increase urinary excretion.

However, other studies claim that drinking sparkling water in large quantities can lead to an increase in the level of acid in the blood and cause problems like indigestion, abdominal swelling and gastric acidity.

Ultimately, as with anything else, it’s important to consume sparkling water in moderation. Sparkling water can be a nice, refreshing beverage that can help make hydration more enjoyable, but it shouldn’t be thought of as a substitute for water for healthy drinking habits.

It’s important to remember that the effects of sparkling water can vary from person to person also depend on the lifestyle. The best choice between still or sparkling water depends on personal needs and individual preferences. So if you like drinking carbonated water you don’t have to give it up completely but always seek a balance in your daily diet.

Is it better to drink sparkling or still water? Which one to prefer ultimately

When it comes to choosing between sparkling and still water, the decision depends mainly on personal taste.

However, there are some differences to take into consideration. Still water is simply water with no added gas. It’s ideal for quenching your thirst during sports or after a hot day because it helps rehydrate the body faster than sparkling water which can cause abdominal swelling.

On the other hand, sparkling water contains carbon dioxide which gives it that sensation of freshness and lightness typical of bubbles. L’effervescence of the water promotes digestion and it is therefore advisable to drink it during meals.

In general therefore, if you do not have particular health problems such as gastroesophageal reflux or gastric ulcerboth waters are excellent choices to keep your body well hydrated.

However, one must be careful of amount of sodium in sparkling water: Some brands contain high amounts that can be harmful for those with high blood pressure or water retention. In these cases it would be better to prefer a natural mineral water with low sodium content in order to hydrate our body without bringing elements harmful to our health. The choice, therefore, between sparkling and still water depends on personal taste and the medical needs of the individual.

AND Better to drink sparkling or still water? Let’s dispel false myths.

Sparkling water: false myths

Studies conducted on sparkling water and the impact on health are numerous and often conflicting. Some argue that carbonated water can cause damage to the teeth, while others consider it a valid alternative to plain water for hydration.

A 2001 study published in the Journal of Dental Research found that drinking sparkling water can erode tooth enamel, but only when consumed in large quantities. Another 2017 study showed that consuming carbonated water did not affect bone mineral density or fracture risk.

In any case, it is important to remember that choosing between sparkling and still water depends on personal preferences and lifestyle. If you practice vigorous physical activity or you live in a hot climatesparkling water can be more refreshing than still water thanks to the presence of bubbles.

However – as already mentioned above – those suffering from gastroesophageal reflux or irritable bowel syndrome might find the gas in sparkling water annoying. In these cases, it is advisable to opt for plain water.

Studies on the impact of sparkling water on health are still inconclusive or even contradictory. The choice between still and sparkling water must be based on your personal preferences and the needs of your body.

Does sparkling water make you fat?

Ultimately, choose between sparkling or natural water it depends on personal preferences and the needs of the body. Both options have their advantages and disadvantages. However, it is important to remember that water is essential for our overall health.

As for whether sparkling water makes you fat, there is no scientific evidence to support this theory. Indeed, some studies even suggest that it could help in weight loss as it can reduce appetite.

In any case, abdominal bloating caused by sparkling water depends on the amount ingested and the individual’s sensitivity to the carbon dioxide present in it. If you want to avoid this annoying problem, just limit yourself to a glass or two of sparkling water at a time.

Finally, as always when it comes to nutrition and hygiene of daily life in general: listen to your body!