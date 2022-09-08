After her mother died, the Queen Elizabethil principe Charles becomes King of England: his first words are of great pain. And in the evening it also emerges what his name will be as sovereign: he will be known by the name of Carlo IIIClarence House confirmed after British Prime Minister Liz Truss had already called him that in her speech to the nation following the disappearance of the sovereign.

“The death of my beloved mother is a time of great sadness for me and for all the members of my family,” she says. “I know your death will be deeply felt across the country, the kingdom, the Commonwealth and countless people around the world,” she added. “It is comforting to be aware of the affection and respect felt for the queen.”

Last updated: Thursday 8 September 2022, 22:14



