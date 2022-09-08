Home Health “Great sadness for the death of my beloved mother”
Health

“Great sadness for the death of my beloved mother”

by admin
“Great sadness for the death of my beloved mother”

After her mother died, the Queen Elizabethil principe Charles becomes King of England: his first words are of great pain. And in the evening it also emerges what his name will be as sovereign: he will be known by the name of Carlo IIIClarence House confirmed after British Prime Minister Liz Truss had already called him that in her speech to the nation following the disappearance of the sovereign.

“The death of my beloved mother is a time of great sadness for me and for all the members of my family,” she says. “I know your death will be deeply felt across the country, the kingdom, the Commonwealth and countless people around the world,” she added. “It is comforting to be aware of the affection and respect felt for the queen.”

Last updated: Thursday 8 September 2022, 22:14

© breaking latest news

See also  "Healthcare workers exhausted by Covid, they must rest"

You may also like

Camilla Parker Bowls Shand, who is Charles III’s...

The flags at half mast for the queen

Charles III is the new king: what sovereign...

if you devour food you risk serious health...

Because we call him King Charles and not...

Thérèse Coffey, the British Minister of Health, revived...

Physiotherapists. The new Order for 70 thousand professionals...

also Harry and Meghan join the family –...

Queen Elizabeth is dead. Charles III is king...

No alcohol in pregnancy, it hurts even in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy