Liu Xiaoqing’s pigtails are stunning, and Li Guyi looks like grandparents and grandchildren in focus– Dizu.com

Liu Xiaoqing is amazing with pigtails, Li Guyi looks like grandparents and grandchildren in focus

I feel that Liu Xiaoqing is really giving everyone more and more surprises now. Now she is 70 years old, but her dress is really very good-looking. This time it really surprised everyone. At the age of 70, she wears a braid, and she doesn’t have the feeling of pretending to be tender, but she looks like a lively and beautiful girl, and she really looks very beautiful. As for Li Guyi, the 78-year-old is also pretending, just to make himself look younger, wearing a wig, but it really looks like an old grandma, when the two of them are together, they even feel a little different. Well, it seems that Liu Xiaoqing’s dressing is really more and more suitable for him now, and he is not the kind of pretending to be tender, but he looks very beautiful.

I was really amazed by Liu Xiaoqing. She wore a small braid, she looked very beautiful, like a beautiful girl, she was wearing a black striped dress, very classic, such a hairstyle, It seems that the whole person is very gentle, especially her face is really delicate, but Li Gu wears a wig, which doesn’t look young at all.

Liu Xiaoqing is really good at dressing herself up. When she and Li Gu were in the same frame, they looked like grandparents, because Li Gu saw that kind of grandma, and she looked very young. She wore Such a red shirt looks good with a pair of black pants on the lower body, and the whole person looks very elegant and generous.

What Li Guyi said looks rather haggard. After all, he is already such an old age, and when he gets older, his condition is not so good, and the wrinkles on his face will be very obvious. In addition, her hair is relatively thin, which is the sign of aging, so the overall look is not so beautiful.

She gives people the feeling of being very kind and kind, just like she looks very kind in a group photo. After all, she is so old now. She is wearing a green suit with matching What I wear is a white inner layer, which is very simple. This color is more beautiful and youthful.

Liu Xiaoqing’s dress is very fashionable. She is wearing a leopard print skirt, which is really very sexy. The matching shoes are also that kind of brown. The overall look is very individual, and this angle It seems that her figure is really good, she is very slender, and her legs look very thin.

Liu Xiaoqing wore this black dress with a half-length tutu skirt. She looked really gentle. She also wore a pair of black high heels, which looked very beautiful. From this angle, she looked Her figure is very thin, and the style of her clothes is still very good, which makes her look very young. This temperament is really amazing.

Liu Xiaoqing puts on this set of black clothes, it looks really textured, because the clothes are originally designed with satin, so the whole person looks very fashionable, after matching with a pair of high heels It looks very good-looking. He is really a person who knows how to dress, and he also knows how to magnify his own advantages.

