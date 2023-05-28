Soft Source Publishing presents Farming Simulator 23 Nintendo Switch Physical Edition!

Publisher Soft Source Publishing and publisher and developer GIANTS Software have teamed up to announce the localized release of Farming Simulator 23 for Nintendo Switch in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. GIANTS Software poured a lot of new elements into the open virtual world of Farming Simulator 23, just to make it a leader in the ranking of simulation games, aplayerA family simulation game that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Farming Simulator 23 Nintendo Switch physical version can be pre-ordered and purchased at selected retail stores, and the game comes with English, Japanese and Chinese subtitles.

Farming Simulator 23 is the continuation of the world-renowned Farming Simulator 20 in 2019. Players can choose their own farming method, whether it is farming, animal husbandry or forestry. Different types of machines facilitate all activities on and off the farm: over 100 genuine vehicles and tools from world-renowned manufacturers such as Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and more are included in the game. New game mechanics allow for various production chains, as players use harvested wheat to produce flour to bake bread—or wood to craft furniture, or even wool to weave clothing. Tilling and weeding also offer players more new activities as an additional option to tilling the fields.

Every farm will have poultry: Farming Simulator 23 is adding chickens in addition to the previous cows, horses, pigs and sheep. Whether breeding, harvesting eggs or exploring on horseback, these adorable animals enrich life on the farm. Grapes, Olives, and Sorghum are new harvestable crops among 14 crops. Players can also wander to explore and find collectibles, or just enjoy the visual changes in the scenery from season to season: there’s a lot to explore on two unique maps, Amberstone and Neubrunn, inspired by America and European environment.

