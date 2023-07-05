live, his mother explains what is missing to know

one year from femicide of Agustina Fernández, Different activities are organized in Cipolletti to commemorate the memory of the 18-year-old girl who was brutally attacked on July 2 and who died days later in the hospital. Today Silvana CapelloAugustine’s mother visit the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studios in the program “Vos al Aire” to tell how they are organized for this afternoon’s march.

This afternoon Agustina’s family and the community will march once again to demand justice and that the crime be solved. The call is from 4:00 p.m. in the Plaza de la Justicia de Cipolletti.

“I ask the community not to leave me alone, today we are going to be shouting the names of the accomplices and asking for life for the murderer,” said Silvana Cappello.

On July 2 of last year, Agustina Fernández, the young student who came to Cipolletti to study medicine at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, was savagely attacked in an apartment in the complex where she lived. Three days later she died at the Cipolletti hospital, the doctors confirmed that she was brain dead.

For months the investigation was shipwrecked believing that it was a robbery. There was a false identikit, a million-dollar reward and even a well-known seer came to the gates of the complex to anticipate what would be confirmed months later.

Six months after the crime, at the end of December, the owner of the apartment where Agustina appeared was arrested. Pablo Parra was charged as the alleged perpetrator of the femicide of the young Santarroseña. Since then he has been detained with preventive detention awaiting trial.

According to prosecution Theory, the defendant Pablo Parra, on July 2 left the apartment where he lived with the intention of attacking the young woman. He had everything planned to commit the femicide, he even made sure that the young woman was in his apartment, a space for him to know and control. To make sure of her, he invited her to dinner the same day the crime occurred; he waited for her outside the complex and told her to go to her apartment. He left her alone, and minutes later he came back through the back door and attacked Agustina. Not satisfied, with the young woman already on his feet he continued to hit her.

Once the crime is committed, Parra left the place, messed up a sector of the room a bit to simulate a robbery, and He took his cell phone and Agustina’s. Also, he took the keys from the young woman.

He left the apartment through the same place he entered and went to his vehicle. To support his alibi, she went to buy an ice cream parlor and a pantry, made the payments with her card, and returned to his apartment.

Finding the young woman lying on the floor, she feigned surprise and went to her neighbor’s apartment to have them call the police stating that they had robbed her and that Agustina had been injured.

This is the theory that the prosecution will seek to sustain in the coming months and for which they filed charges and ordered pretrial detention. As they explained, there is compelling evidence incriminating Parra at the crime scene.

Silvana Capello, Agustina’s mother, as well as the beginning of the case, assures that Pablo Parra did not act alone, but had accomplices. In an interview, she expressed “I as a mother from the beginning thought that there are more guilty people here. There are many things that could have been done better,” he said. Yesterday in a video broadcast on social networks, he assured that this afternoon they will shout the names of the accomplices of the femicide.

Femicide of Agustina Fernández: today they march in Cipolletti

The march will take place Today, Wednesday, July 5, starting at 4:00 p.m. in the Plaza de la Justicia in the city. Relatives, friends and people close to the family will travel from La Pampa to march through the streets of Cipolletti.

From the Asamblea Ni Una Menos de Cipolletti announced that the activities will begin this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Justicia de Cipolletti, then at 5:00 p.m. they will march once more to demand justice.

Also, in thehe Faculty of Medical Sciences will carry out activities in memory of Agustina.

From 11 to 12 the commemorative act will be held at the Toschi headquarters. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. they will paint a mural at the headquarters and at 4:30 p.m. they will gather in the square to march.





