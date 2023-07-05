Helmut Schlotterer hands over his life’s work to his employees (PHOTO)

Bodelshausen (ots) – Helmut Schlotterer, founder, owner and chairman of the
management of Marc Cain, has decided on the succession plan for his
fashion company decided to go down a special path. instead of the company
to external investors or to sell to another company, he puts it
into the hands of its employees. This innovative measure is intended to
Securing Marc Cain’s genes and ensuring that the company’s vision and
values continue to be lived. Employees now have the opportunity to be active
to participate in the success of the company and use their voting rights
to determine profits.
A new chapter begins: Helmut Schlotterer hands over his life’s work to his
Employees. At an emotional, internal company event, he announced his
Succession plan that redefines the future of the company. In a
moving gesture of trust and solidarity made Helmut Schlotterer
decided to give his business and private assets to his social Helmut
bequeathed to the Schlotterer Foundation. By setting up an employee foundation
should place the voting rights in his company in the hands of his employees
be placed. This body is to be managed by a staff council
consists of all active executives.
This bold step after more than 50 years at the top will undoubtedly
milestone in the company history of Marc Cain and one
have a positive impact on the entire workforce. “That Marc Cain in the
in the right hands is what I care about more than anything else. A
Selling the company was never an option for me and since my wife and I didn’t
Having children, I decided to create foundations that support the company
continue. The idea of the employee foundation is new and has been given the form
never done. But I firmly believe that this is the right one
Way is to Marc Cain in my interest and in the interest of the workforce
to continue. Another important aspect is securing the
production site in Germany, Bodelshausen”, says Helmut Schlotterer.
