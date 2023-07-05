Helmut Schlotterer hands over his life’s work to his employees (PHOTO)

Bodelshausen (ots) – Helmut Schlotterer, founder, owner and chairman of the

management of Marc Cain, has decided on the succession plan for his

fashion company decided to go down a special path. instead of the company

to external investors or to sell to another company, he puts it

into the hands of its employees. This innovative measure is intended to

Securing Marc Cain’s genes and ensuring that the company’s vision and

values ​​continue to be lived. Employees now have the opportunity to be active

to participate in the success of the company and use their voting rights

to determine profits.

A new chapter begins: Helmut Schlotterer hands over his life’s work to his

Employees. At an emotional, internal company event, he announced his

Succession plan that redefines the future of the company. In a

moving gesture of trust and solidarity made Helmut Schlotterer

decided to give his business and private assets to his social Helmut

bequeathed to the Schlotterer Foundation. By setting up an employee foundation

should place the voting rights in his company in the hands of his employees

be placed. This body is to be managed by a staff council

consists of all active executives.

This bold step after more than 50 years at the top will undoubtedly

milestone in the company history of Marc Cain and one

have a positive impact on the entire workforce. “That Marc Cain in the

in the right hands is what I care about more than anything else. A

Selling the company was never an option for me and since my wife and I didn’t

Having children, I decided to create foundations that support the company

continue. The idea of ​​the employee foundation is new and has been given the form

never done. But I firmly believe that this is the right one

Way is to Marc Cain in my interest and in the interest of the workforce

to continue. Another important aspect is securing the

production site in Germany, Bodelshausen”, says Helmut Schlotterer.

Press contact:

Marc Cain GmbH

Marc-Cain-Allee 4

72411 Bodelshausen

Fon +49.7471.709 – 0

Email mailto:[email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

