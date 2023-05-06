Llamosas did not go to the formula, but joined the photo with Llaryora and Schiaretti

The confirmation that the radical Myrian Prunotto as a companion of the provincial formula that will be headed by Martín Llaryora was this Friday the most important novelty in the ruling party. Although there was another outstanding political fact: the mayor of Río Cuarto, Juan Manuel Llamosas, will head the list by single district of candidates for provincial legislators.

The importance that Llaryora gives to that place was reflected in the photo that was released last night, in which the two formulas were (the one from the Capital, Daniel Passerini-Javier Pretto), together with the governor Juan Schiaretti, and the mayor from Rio Cuarto.

In the environment of the mayor of the capital, they assure that after leaning towards Prunotto, the first person Llaryora called went to Llamosas to offer him first place on the sheet list. The commitment is that he will be the provisional president of the Legislature (the second in the line of succession), in the event that the ruling party retains power, in the provincial elections on June 25.

The versions indicate that the lieutenant governor Manuel Calvo aspired to occupy that privileged place. This Friday there was a meeting with Llaryora in the municipal palace, to bring positions closer.

Calvo would continue as campaign manager in the interior, but will not be on the list of candidates for provincial legislators. Due to his status as lieutenant governor, he only agreed to head the sheet list. His last name appears as a sure thing in the list of national deputies and in an eventual llaryorista cabinet.

Legislative candidates

Beyond the confirmation of the provincial formula, the ruling party will continue until this Saturday the negotiations for the places in the single district list, in which Governor Schiaretti will decide the majority of the positions, and the candidates for departmental legislators.

In the latter case, as a candidate for governor, Llaryora will have more influence.

In addition to Llamosas as head of the ballot, the national deputy Carlos Gutiérrez is mentioned on the sheet; the Minister of Public Works, Ricardo Sosa; and ministers such as Laura Jure (Family Economy) and Claudia Martínez (Ministry for Women), with many possibilities of integrating that list, in which the ruling party hopes to get around 15 or 16 places.

Another of the relevant places for Peronism is the candidate for single-member legislator for the Capital. The versions indicate that the national senator Alejandra Vigo will be the one who has the last word for that place.

If this is so, the current legislator Leonardo Limia, president of the ruling bloc, has a good chance of occupying that place.

In the departments of the interior there are several that have their places secured, but four or five territories that will be confirmed today. One of them is San Alberto, where the current legislator Julio Bañuelos aspires to try to be re-elected. However, this Friday there were versions that this place would be for Mariano Ceballos, mayor of Nono. Negotiations will continue this Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

