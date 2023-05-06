Reminisce and Inheritance with Classic Repertoires_Guangming.com

“Jade Hairpin” stills.Photo by Zu Zhongren

■Reporter Wang Xiaoli

“She is the shining Shen Xiuying, the lively Lanzhen, the exquisite Feng Lazi in “A Dream of Red Mansions”, the forbearing Xianglin’s wife, the noble Cui Yingying, and the empress Dou who understands righteousness…” Accompanied by the joint singing ” Time Flows Gold”, “I am the wind and you are the sand” – a special performance to commemorate Jin Caifeng, the master of Shaoxing opera, was held at Wanping Theater last night. Excellent disciples and successors of the “Golden School” from all over the country gathered in Shanghai. The wharf, the birthplace of Shaoxing opera, brings classic repertoires to the audience.

For this commemorative performance, Xie Qunying, a well-known Yue opera performing artist and descendant of the “Golden School”, came to Shanghai from Hangzhou. First, as a special guest, he appeared in “Jade Hairpin” produced by Shanghai Yue Opera Theater, and last night he brought “Concubine Yang” An excerpt from “Maweipo Hanged Himself” in the book. Yue opera fans know that “Concubine Yang” was the last role that Jin Caifeng portrayed during his lifetime, and it was also the last play that he collaborated with her husband, the famous Yue opera director Huang Sha. Xie Qunying still remembers that the teacher specially tutored her for this play for the 80-year-old special performance: “The teacher told me that what you sing is not the melody, but the emotions of the characters, and the singing is for the characters.” In Jin Caifeng’s heart Therefore, the inheritance and development of Yue opera art is the most important thing. In 2012, Xie Qunying accepted his first student. Jin Caifeng, who was 83 years old at the time, went to Hangzhou to witness the apprenticeship ceremony. “At the beginning of last year, I took the third student to the teacher’s house.” Xie Qunying still couldn’t help but blush when recalling the last time with her teacher. Perform on stage, teach more students, and carry forward the art of the “Golden School”. “

Since he was admitted to the training class of Xuesheng Theater Troupe in 1946, Jin Caifeng has not only performed a number of traditional plays, but also starred in modern plays “March Spring Tide”, “Lu Xun in Guangzhou”, “Embroidered Girl” ” and the newly written historical drama “Queen of Hanwen” “Three Ladies” and so on. The “Golden School” famous artist Huang Meiju brought excerpts from “Queen of Chinese” in the performance. Since officially becoming a teacher in 1997, Huang Meiju has taken over many major dramas from Jin Caifeng. “The teacher strives for excellence in every word, accent, and sharp tune. Last October, I filmed the Yue opera movie “Queen of Chinese”” , It’s a pity that the teacher can no longer guide me, I hope this work can comfort the teacher’s spirit in heaven.”

Jin Caifeng, who is humble and low-key, often says that her achievements on stage are “made” by the teachers and “taught” by the audience. According to the memory of Fan Tingting, Huadan of the “Golden School” of the Shanghai Yue Opera Theater, Jin Caifeng was always more nervous and worried than the students every time they rehearsed a new play, or had important performances and competitions. When she was a teacher, Jin Caifeng would say with a faint smile, because her teachers and elder sisters also took her all the way here.

Jin Caifeng, the great master of Yue Opera, is a boudoir dancer and also good at Huadan. On the basis of inheriting the “Yuan school”, he has absorbed the vocal elements of artists Shi Yinhua, Fan Ruijuan and Fu Quanxiang. His singing is full of charm, combining hardness and softness, forming a unique style. “‘Gold School’ has a catchy singing voice, and ‘Officials are like the moon in the sky’. I have never tired of listening to these famous passages since I was a child, and even learned to hum by myself.” Last night, Zhang Jingxian, a famous Kunqu opera performing artist, served as the narrator in the performance On the stage, Jin Caifeng’s younger sister, Jin Caiqin, is Zhang Jingxian’s senior sister at the drama school. Because of this relationship, she has also become a frequent visitor of the Jin family, calling Jin Caifeng “big sister”. Zhang Jingxian told the reporter: “I love, I can even say that I am obsessed with the art of the ‘Golden School’. People often say that Kunqu Opera has achieved the ultimate in the exquisiteness and exquisiteness of traditional operas, but I would say that the ‘Golden School’ is more self-reliant in this respect. The Kunqu Opera is no exception. To this day, as long as the movie “Jade Hairpin” is on TV, I will definitely not miss it.”

[

责编：杨帆 ]