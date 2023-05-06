NBA single game: “Splash Brothers” scored 50 points together, Warriors beat Lakers jqknews

Original title: NBA single game: “Splash Brothers” scored 50 points together, the Warriors beat the Lakers

On the 4th, the Western Conference semifinals of the 2022-2023 NBA playoffs will continue. The Golden State Warriors, who were defeated in the first game, regrouped in this campaign. Under the leadership of the “Splash Brothers” Curry and Thompson, they easily defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127:100, tying the total score to 1:1.

In the first quarter, James felt hot and joined hands with Rui Hachimura to suppress the home team. In the second quarter of the game, the Warriors adjusted their status, and Di Vincenzo and Thompson made consecutive long-range shots to help the home team overtake the score. The Warriors fully unleashed their offensive talents in this quarter, winning the opponent by 18 points in a single quarter, while the Lakers were in a sluggish state and were unable to respond strongly on both offense and defense.

Easy side to fight again, the Warriors’ firepower remains undiminished. Greenley’s sudden outside shot completely disrupted the Lakers’ defense. At the end of the third quarter, the Warriors had a 30-point advantage, which made the game lose suspense.

In this campaign, 6 Warriors scored in double figures. Thompson hit 8 three-pointers and scored 30 points. Curry surrendered 20 points and 12 assists. For the Lakers, James scored 23 points and Rui Hachimura contributed 21 points.

According to the schedule, the two sides will move to Los Angeles to start the third game of the series on the 6th.