Local resort | kahiko | the dresser

Norwegians have a saying: there is no such thing as bad weather, there is only inappropriate clothing.

As someone who dreads the summer, it suddenly hit me: they are right. There really is no such thing as bad weather. There are only inappropriate clothes. and inappropriate attitude. And a desire to maintain a routine that simply cannot be maintained in the heat of July-August.

Which brought me to a conversation with Thelma Kurtzman from kahiko. A woman who seems to have managed to crack the Israeli summer, and call it a resort.

Thelma, 35, founded Kahiko right after graduating fashion studies in 2016. Kahiko is a brand that gets you ready for the summer: ecological swimwear made from materials that consider the environment, clothes made from natural materials that tend to cool you down, straw bags, hats, flip-flops and even sunscreen. Thelma started small from the home studio and grew from there. Today she runs the business together with her partner, Idan, who used to run a surfing club (they also have two children aged 8 and 6. I bother to mention this because I admire it).

Thelma says:

The resort culture /// I got to travel a lot around the world to exotic destinations, and this – along with Idan’s passion for surfing – led me to get to know the resort clothing culture very closely. I felt the need to establish a local brand for high-quality and sophisticated swimwear and beachwear for the women around me in their natural figures. I love the sea, the feeling of freedom and nature. This is the resort culture for me.

Nature, freedom and sustainability /// I grew up with a homeopathic mother and a photographer and photography historian father in an alternative home that advocates environmental values, so from the beginning of Kahiko’s path I researched and searched for the highest quality ecological fabric for the production of swimwear (you can read about the fabrics here). From then until today we advance together with the technology and choose the best fabrics. Even in the resort clothes we work with 100% natural and high quality fabrics.

Of course, this is also reflected in the factory we chose to work with: a family factory that works under ethical conditions and fair employment in Bali, Indonesia. This year we also offer to bring an old swimsuit that is no longer in use (no matter what brand) and receive a discount coupon for buying a new swimsuit. We make sure to transfer the old swimwear to textile recycling.

How to turn the Israeli summer into a resort /// A resort is a state of mind, it’s a lifestyle. My tip is to do the little things that give you a feeling of real freedom, like taking an extra moment in the morning for a sun bath or picking mint and lemon from the garden and making lemonade.

Some of Thelma’s tips for maintaining swimwear:

1. You should wash your swimwear in fresh water immediately after entering the pool or the sea (it’s also good for the skin).

2. There is no need to wash the swimsuit in a washing machine, it is better to wash it in the sink with cold water and mild soap – Aplo hand soap will be enough for it.

3. Do not dry in a dryer, nor in direct sunlight (for those who are crazy to talk, we also note that swimsuits are not ironed).

My choices, or: private shopping

01 A linen shirt, of course. That leaves you with the difficult decision between the shade of sand and pistachio. The shirts are oversized and the large is large and roomy even for women my size (tall and tend to order extra large).

02 A small concrete bowl in the shape of a shell to put your jewelry in when you come home from a hot day. Bonus: she helps the house to be convinced that it is actually an air-conditioned Greek villa.

03 Complete swimsuit from the ANGLET model. Minimalistic and vocal. Among its advantages: serious coverage in the lower part, support for the chest and binding at the back that allows playing with the size. I recommend looking at the size guide or coming to the store in the Basel Measurements Complex.

04 Rattan clutch bag. In fact all of Kahiko’s rattan bags (there is now also a bag that can be worn both cross-body and on the back).

05 A straw hat of the type that can be folded and put in a bag without it reacting passive aggressively and changing shape.

06 A straw bag that is suitable for any situation between work and the beach (it has a fabric lining and a magnetic closure).

Summer tip, straight from the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy:

Don’t panic

Another recommendation for entering the resort atmosphere: kahiko’s playlist

