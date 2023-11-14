Matt LeBlanc Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Co-Star and Friend Matthew Perry

The world continues to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, with Matt LeBlanc, Perry’s former “Friends” co-star, sharing an emotional tribute to the late actor on his social media accounts.

LeBlanc’s heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday expressed his deep sadness at the passing of his friend and co-star. The actor, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani alongside Perry’s Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” shared that the years he spent working with Perry were “the best of his life.”

The post was accompanied by a series of photos from the show, including a poignant group hug with the rest of the cast. LeBlanc expressed his gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with Perry, calling it an honor to share the stage with him and referring to Perry as his friend. He wished Perry well in his next journey, writing, “Spread your wings and fly, brother, you are finally free. Lots of love.”

The tribute ended with a lighthearted reference to their time on “Friends,” with LeBlanc jokingly mentioning that Perry could now keep the $20 he owed him.

Perry’s sudden passing has left the entertainment world in shock. The actor, who was a beloved member of the “Friends” cast, appeared in all 10 seasons of the series and was a key part of the show’s success.

In the wake of Perry’s death, his former co-stars issued a joint statement expressing their devastation and describing themselves as a family that had lost a beloved member. The impact of Perry’s passing has been felt deeply by fans and colleagues alike.

Perry’s death has also sparked conversations about addiction, with a charity called The Matthew Perry Foundation being established to honor the actor’s commitment to helping those struggling with addiction. The foundation will focus on supporting individuals with addiction problems, carrying on Perry’s legacy of compassion and support.

As the world mourns the loss of Matthew Perry, his legacy lives on through the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and the entertainment industry. As the investigation into the causes of Perry’s death continues, his impact on the lives of those who knew him and admired his work remains profound.

